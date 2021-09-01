Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 1, 2011: Property owners in the town of Brownville and the villages of Brownville and Dexter voted 342-239 to create a joint fire district — essentially, creating one fire department run by a brand-new government entity that will raise property taxes by about 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The close-knit town had become divided among those who had concerns about details of the plan and a tax hike, against those who felt the move was necessary for adequate fire protection.
25 years ago
Sept. 1, 1996: Concerned district residents are re-establishing the Carthage Central School Booster Club to help combat stringent school budgets and keep athletic programs. The $26.6 million 1996-97 budget, passed by just two votes in June, cuts 29 positions. The golf and ski team funding was cut, but administrators decided later to allow the teams if the athletic department could find the funding. One of the club’s main goals is to have concession stands open for all events.
50 years ago
Sept. 1, 1971: The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation has applied for a department of the Army permit to construct an aluminum tower on a concrete base in the St. Lawrence River off the westerly shore of Chippewa Point. The tower will replace Buoy 165 in the Town of Hammond and will contain an aid to navigation light.
75 years ago
Sept. 1, 1946: The sugar situation in Potsdam has been acute for some time, and a survey made yesterday of the stores in the village showed that there was not any sugar in any store. Housewives are complaining that the shortage is preventing them from the usual canning of fruits, where the markets are full of peaches and pears, and the local apple orchards are flourishing with fruit this season.
100 years ago
Sept. 1, 1921: The secretary of war has ordered an inventory taken of the lands and reservations throughout the country owned by the government for military purposes, with a view to seeing whether or not a great deal of this land can be recommended for sale. Among the lands inventoried will be the military reservation at Pine Camp, which has not been used by federal troops for a number of years.
125 years ago
Sept. 1, 1896: The Labor day committee of the Trades Assembly extend to the manufacturers and merchants of the city of Watertown and vicinity a cordial invitation to participate in the parade, and by floats, etc. emblematic of their business interests, demonstrate what a lively industrial and mercantile center is situated within the confines of Jefferson county.
150 years ago
Sept. 1, 1871: Henry Felt, a man of 80 summers, was supposed to be lost in the woods near Adams. A party of 60 men went in search of him. They met him coming out.
The world
1985: The wreck of the Titanic found by Dr. Robert Ballard and Jean Louis Michel in a joint U.S. and French expedition.
1998: On National Day, Vietnam releases 5,000 prisoners, including political dissidents.
2004: Armed terrorists take children and adults hostage in the Beslan school hostage crisis in North Ossetia, Russia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.