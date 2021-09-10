Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 10, 2011: The new refrigeration system at the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Dome at Ogdensburg Free Academy is on schedule to be ready by October for hockey season. The project is phase one of the district’s $57.2 million capital project approved by voters in October. Phase two will include the construction of a 17-classroom addition to John F. Kennedy Elementary School. The new wing will absorb students from Lincoln and Sherman elementary schools, which will close.
25 years ago
Sept. 10, 1996: After its underground tanks failed an environmental test, the Atlantic Mini-Market in Carthage closed Monday. Windows were boarded up at the 426 State St. store on Monday and a hand-written sign on the door read, “closed.” According to a state Department of Environmental Conservation employee, the station’s gas-dispensing system failed a tightness test.
50 years ago
Sept. 10, 1971: Today marks the one-week anniversary of a fire in the old city dump section of the city landfill site, Pearl Street Road. Since Sept. 3 firemen have been attempting to extinguish the smouldering fire. City firemen have been at the site around the clock. Because much of the trash that continues to burn is underground, firemen have had great difficulty in putting out the fire.
75 years ago
Sept. 10, 1946: Substitute teachers in Watertown’s public school system have petitioned the board of education for an increase in pay from $6 a day to $12 a day. Mrs. Russell Wright and Mrs. Catherine Nevin appeared for the substitute teachers’ group Monday afternoon at the board’s session to present a four-page report they said substantiated their request for a pay boost.
100 years ago
Sept. 10, 1921: Beginning on Saturday evening, Sept. 19, the barber shops of Gouverneur will close their doors at 10 instead of after midnight. Heretofore it has been customary for residents to patronize the barber shops after all their other shopping or recreations, thereby making the closing of the shops at a late hour a necessity.
125 years ago
Sept. 10, 1896: The New York Central railroad is putting into service a number of new coal cars constructed after the latest designs. The cars have a carrying capacity of 60,000 pounds, and they are almost as high as an ordinary box car. The cars are fitted with patent couplers and equipped with the new Westinghouse air brake.
150 years ago
Sept. 10, 1871: Eight cars were completely filled with the party of Stone Street Church pic nickers this morning, on the Carthage road. This must be a flourishing Sabbath School. It has the largest faculty of teachers we know of — on the presumption that all the adults along were teachers.
The world
1846: Elias Howe patents the first practical sewing machine in the United States.
1912: Jules Vedrines becomes the first pilot to break the 100 mph barrier.
1923: In response to a dispute with Yugoslavia, Mussolini mobilizes Italian troops on Serb front.
1963: President John F. Kennedy federalizes Alabama’s National Guard to prevent Governor George C. Wallace from using guardsmen to stop public-school desegregation.
1967: Gibraltar votes to remain a British dependency instead of becoming part of Spain.
1981: Pablo Picasso’s painting Guernica is returned to Spain and installed in Madrid’s Prado Museum. Picasso stated in his will that the painting was not to return to Spain until the Fascists lost power and democracy was restored.
2001: Contestant Charles Ingram cheats on the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, wins 1 million pounds.
2008: The Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator—described as the biggest scientific experiment in history—is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.
