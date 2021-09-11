Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 11, 2011: A memorial ceremony yesterday at the Dulles State Office Building marked the 10th anniversary of 9/11. Speakers included first responders and relatives of Richard J. O’Connor, a 1970 Watertown High School graduate who was killed in the attack. State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Darrel J. Aubertine filled in for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at the Watertown event, and read a speech that Mr. Cuomo was slated to give.
25 years ago
Sept. 11, 1996: Gouverneur taxpayers paid $300 to allow a single voter to ballot Tuesday in a Conservative primary called to elect two members from district four to the party’s county committee. The Gouverneur town board recently allocated $300 to pay election inspectors who staffed the polling place at West Side Elementary School from noon to 9 p.m. In all, nine Conservatives including the three committee candidates, were eligible to vote.
50 years ago
Sept. 11, 1971: The late James A. McLane, native of Watertown and former Dexter resident, was honored Thursday at the dedication of the James A. McLane Physical Education Center at Alfred University. Professor McLane traveled extensively throughout the country raising funds for the new building before his death in May 1970. He had been director of athletics for the university since 1933.
75 years ago
Sept. 11, 1946: New York’s motorists will continue to have single license plated in 1947. State Motor Vehicle Commissioner Clifford J. Fletcher said yesterday at the annual convention of the New York State Automobile Association at Old Forge, that a continuing shortage of steel made the plan necessary, but that the plates would not fade as do the present plates.
100 years ago
Sept. 11, 1921: Old telephone poles, to be used in the construction of a log cabin at the city park zoo for the deer, have been donated to the city by the New York Telephone company. About 35 poles will be used in the construction.
125 years ago
Sept. 11, 1896: The circus which is exhibiting on the lawn of No. 67 Court street, east of the Columbian, has two loud-mouthed barkers, women in tights, animal trainers, and, worst of all, two blatant calliope-organs, which blurt out discordant sounds with great vehemence. Last night, Eli W. Herrick and Dr. J. M. Crawe and other residents complained to Mayor Wise and the mayor directed Chamberlain Murray not to grant today the show mangers a licence for which they pay $10 a day.
150 years ago
Sept. 11, 1871: L. D. Mansfield, esq., has built trestle work and prepared ground for a coal yard at the lower depot of the R. W. & O. R.R. It is 13 feet high with a yard of half an acre underneath and around. Coal can be dumped here in vast quantities with all convenient ease. This arrangement will save a great deal of labor in unloading cars and handling coal.
The world
2001: In an unprecedented, highly coordinated attack, terrorists hijack four U.S. passenger airliners, flying two into the World Trade Center towers in New York and one into the Pentagon, killing thousands. The fourth airliner, headed toward Washington likely to strike the White House or Capitol, is crashed just over 100 miles away in Pennsylvania after passengers storm the cockpit and overtake the hijackers.
2007: Russia detonates a nano-bomb; dubbed the “Father of All Bombs,” it is the largest non-nuclear weapon developed to date.
2012: U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, is attacked and burned down; 4 Americans are killed including the US ambassador, J. Christopher Stevens.
