Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 14, 2011: In Lewis County, Michael P. Carpinelli soundly defeated Devere D. Rumble in Tuesday’s Republican primary for sheriff. Mr. Carpinelli garnered 65 percent of the vote, according to unofficial Board of Elections figures. Mr. Carpinelli, a retired Rochester police officer, also will appear on the Democratic and Conservative lines in his bid to replace retiring Sheriff L. Michael Tabolt.
25 years ago
Sept. 14, 1996: The Salmon River School District board agreed to every demand by the Mohawks occupying the St. Regis Mohawk School Thursday night at a special meeting. Mohawks occupying the Hogansburg elementary school since last week have agreed to pull out as early as today. On Sept. 4, Mohawk leaders took over the state-run Mohawk School, driving out Salmon River School District teachers and administrators one day before school was scheduled to start.
50 years ago
Sept. 14, 1971: Fifteen State Policemen from the Watertown zone have joined approximately 1,000 other troopers in Attica where a barrage of gunfire broke out today when troopers and sheriff’s deputies stormed the besieged prison. The officer in charge at the Malone State Police headquarters said 51 troopers there had gone to Attica, but did not want to disclose their names in case of reprisals due to killings at the prison.
75 years ago
Sept. 14, 1946: The Ogdensburg board of education authorized the opening of a kindergarten in the Sherman school on Franklin street. The action was taken on the receipt of a petition from residents of the Sherman school area.
100 years ago
Sept. 14, 1921: Manager Robert Landry stated yesterday that as long as “Fatty” Arbuckle remained under a cloud in connection with the San Francisco case he would refrain from showing his films in the Strand theater in Ogdensburg. Mr. Landry thought it would be advisable to take this action in view of the notoriety given the case and the state of public opinion. Some are of the option that regardless of the outcome of the affair, Arbuckle’s vogue in the cinema is at an end.
125 years ago
Sept. 14, 1896: The paid fire department of Watertown began its duties today. So far no alarm of fire has called the department and the work of renovating the engine house is being completed. The $400 team of horses which will draw the fire patrol wagon was placed in their stalls in No. 3 Engine house this morning, and have since been under constant scrutiny of an admiring group of the curious.
150 years ago
Sept. 14, 1871: Certain parties in Henderson are making an effort to get the one hundred thousand dollars, which is offered for a steamer suitable for navigating the canals. They are getting up a working model, which they propose to try on the waters of the Harbor.
The world
1814: Francis Scott Key writes the words to the “Star Spangled Banner” as he waits aboard a British launch in the Chesapeake Bay for the outcome of the British assault on Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.
1901: Vice President Theodore Roosevelt is sworn in as the 26th president of the United States upon the death of William McKinley, who was shot eight days earlier.
1960: Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia form OPEC.
1966: Operation Attleboro, designed as a training exercise for American troops, becomes a month-long struggle against the Viet Cong.
1994: Major League Baseball players strike over a salary cap and other proposed changes, forcing the cancellation of the entire postseason and the World Series.
