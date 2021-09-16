Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 16, 2011: Local businessman Christopher M. Swartz wants to build a 15,000-square-foot building in the City Center Industrial Park to house a local distributorship for Beverages & Beyond Inc., a Boca Raton, Fla., food and beverage service company. Members of the Watertown Local Development Corp. informally agreed Thursday morning to negotiate to sell nearly three acres of land in the city’s corporate park for $24,000 to Mr. Swartz, CEO of Jreck Subs, and four unidentified out-of-state partners.
25 years ago
Sept. 16, 1996: With teens looking for paved places to skateboard and residents afraid of being run over by them, Carthage village trustees don’t have an easy job finding middle ground. Tonight’s village board agenda includes discussion on developing a policy or law on skateboarding. While current law prohibits skateboarding on village streets, complaints have prompted the board to consider revamping it.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1971: The junior-senior high school section of South Jefferson Central School district is still operating on a split session, enforced by the failure of contractors to complete the additions to the General Bruce C. Clarke building before the opening of school.
75 years ago
Sept. 16, 1946: More than 300 cattle breeders and ranch operators from most eastern seaboard states and Canada attended what probably was the north's greatest beef-cattle dispersal sale at the Car-Mar Hereford Ranch, near Clayton, Saturday afternoon. Receipt from the sale totalled approximately $60,000 Topping the sale for value was Hazford Chief, six-year old bull which was one of the foundation animals at the beef cattle ranch owned by Carl H. and Marian E. Frink, Clayton. The Frinks, nationally known snowplow manufacturers, were pioneers in beef-cattle breeding in Northern New York.
100 years ago
Sept. 16, 1921: At various points along the state highway from Syracuse to Watertown, on bad curves especially, the exact center of the roadway is designated by a strip of white paint, with the purpose of enabling motorists to gauge accurately the amount of turn required to round the curve. This system is new to the high way department this year.
125 years ago
Sept. 16, 1896: Where the railroad crossings on the Central are in full view of the signal towers, the gates at such crossings are to be operated from the towers and the gatemen have been laid off.
150 years ago
Sept. 16, 1871: Col. Strong tells us that the effort to get water by drilling at the Poor House, has met with entire success. They struck water at the depth of 6 feet and it flows up with a strong flow. The water is of excellent quality, clear and pure as crystal.
The world
1920: Thirty people are killed in a terrorist bombing in New York’s Wall Street financial district.
2007: Military contractors in the employ of Blackwater Worldwide allegedly kill 17 Iraqis in Baghdad’s Nisour Square, further straining relations between the U.S. and the people of Iraq.
