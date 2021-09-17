Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 17, 2011: New York Air Brake planned to hold a job fair until 8 p.m. Thursday to fill 16 production jobs, but after more than 300 people showed up, officials were forced to stop screening applicants at 6:30. The number of attendees is a “sign of the times,” according to an official. While local manufacturing, service industry and tourism industry employers are doing some hiring, it’s not enough to overcome the 8 to 8.5 percent unemployment in Jefferson County.
25 years ago
Sept. 17, 1996: Last week, the Croghan Lions Club and the village announced they are working to build a skating arena in Lions Recreational Park. The proposed pavilion-style structure has been estimated to cost $65,000. To help pay a portion of the cost, the village of Croghan and the town of New Bremen, along with the Croghan Lions, are applying to Iroquois Gas Pipeline for a grant from its Land Enhancement and Acquisitions Fund.
50 years ago
Sept. 17, 1971: A Children’s Clinic will open Oct. 12 and be conducted once a month thereafter. The clinic is an effort to improve human life through medical, nutrition and family services, sponsored by the health agencies of Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Medical Society. The North Side Improvement League will donate the use of its building at 633 Mill St.
75 years ago
Sept. 17, 1946: Canton’s meat counters were bare yesterday, except for a motley array of cheeses, tongues and pigs’ feet. At the four stores in the village that have regular meat department, the word was “Don’t know when we’ll have any.” Two of the stores have laid off their butchers.
100 years ago
Sept. 17, 1921: The people of Port Leyden are facing a problem of how to build a suitable school house for the $50,000 supposed to be an amount sufficient for the purpose. The state suggested a wooden frame building instead of one of brick. A mass meeting is called for Monday night to discuss a way by which an extra $8,000 can be raised in order to put up a brick building which will be a credit to the village.
125 years ago
Sept. 17, 1896: The dancing season will open next Monday evening, when Mrs. I. D. Dibble will give an informal dancing party in Music hall. The waltz, two-step and lanciers will predominate, with an occasional quadrille. The music will be furnished by Horton’s orchestra. The terpsichorean art promises to have its full share of devotees during the winter.
150 years ago
Sept. 17, 1871: The Proctor House in Antwerp is literally filled to overflowing. Railroad travel is brisk now, and Captain J. B. Proctor, the deservedly popular proprietor of this House, seems to have anticipated it by his extensive repairs, made in the early part of the season, and he is now ready with one of the best furnished and finished hotels in Northern New York.
The world
1787: The Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia approves the constitution for the United States of America.
1796: President George Washington delivers his “Farewell Address” to Congress before concluding his second term in office.
1862: The Battle of Antietam in Maryland, the bloodiest day in U.S. history, commences. Fighting in the corn field, Bloody Lane and Burnside’s Bridge rages all day as the Union and Confederate armies suffer a combined 26,293 casualties.
1976: The Space Shuttle is unveiled to the public.
1978: Egypt and Israel sign the Camp David Accords.
2001: The New York Stock Exchange reopens for the first time since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers; longest period of closure since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
2006: Alaska’s Fourpeaked Mountain erupts for the first time in at least 10,000 years.
2011: Occupy Wall Street movement calling for greater social and economic equality begins in New York City’s Zuccotti Park, coining the phrase “We are the 99%.”
