Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 18, 2011: Lewis County Public Health Agency officials are urging caution, but not panic, over the discovery of a West Nile virus-carrying mosquito in the town of Lowville, the county’s first positive test for the disease in five years. Concern about another mosquito-borne virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, which tends to have more severe symptoms in humans than West Nile, caused the agency to step up its surveillance efforts, which discovered the West Nile-carrying mosquito.
25 years ago
Sept. 18, 1996: For the first time since the award program started six years ago, a man has been nominated for the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce Athena Award. The award is presented to a person who has served as a role model to encourage others, especially women, to achieve their leadership potential. Daniel S. Duggan, vice president of nursing, Samaritan Health Systems, is the first male nominee.
50 years ago
Sept. 18, 1971: A modern welded steel sculpture, valued at $800, was stolen from Potsdam State University College Union last week. The sculpture disappeared from the lobby of the college union on the evening of Sept. 9. A college official said he suspects the sculpture may have been taken as a “prank” by someone who does not realize the serious implications of their actions.
75 years ago
Sept. 18, 1946: Street rails, sunk in a concrete foundation, are being removed in Public Square by employes of the department of public works, preparatory to blacktopping the east end of the business area. The rails were formerly used by street cars of the old Black River Traction company and have been covered with blacktop patches for the last six years.
100 years ago
Sept. 18, 1921: The brickwork on the roadway of the Court street bridge and grade crossing elimination was completed today shortly before noon. Leon Schwerzmann, general manager of the Black River Traction company, placed the last brick in the middle of the bridge, near the tracks. The bridge is now practically completed and will be ready for traffic next week.
125 years ago
Sept. 18, 1896: George W. Lyons, of No. 159 Main street, foreman of Taggart Brothers’ machine shop, has patented a paper pulp screen, which is now in operation at the Taggart paper mill. It has a novel movement, and is a great improvement over the old style screen.
150 years ago
Sept. 18, 1871: Mr. George Morrison has left at our office, decidedly the biggest specimen of toad stool we have ever “dreamt of in our philosophy.” It was found on the Military Road, near the farm of Mr. Makepeace, in the following dimensions: Diameter 18 inches, height 13 inches, and its weight is 16 pounds.
The world
1793: George Washington lays the foundation stone for the U.S. Capitol.
1975: Patty Hearst, granddaughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, is kidnapped by violent radical group SLA (Symbionese Liberation Army); she will later take part in some of the group’s militant activities and will be captured by FBI agents.
1977: Voyager I takes first photo of Earth and the Moon together.
2009: The U.S. television soap opera “The Guiding Light” broadcasts its final episode, ending a 72-year run that began on radio.
