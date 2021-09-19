The north
10 years ago
Sept. 19, 2011: The Development Authority of the North County will allow Internet service provider Keene Valley Video Inc. to use fiber-optic cable from DANC’s stockpile to rebuild a network destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene. DANC had bought two spools of fiber-optic cable on the state contract price and it had been staged in the Adirondacks as part of its ongoing effort to build a telecommunications network connecting the north country to Plattsburgh and the Interstate 87 corridor.
25 years ago
Sept. 19, 1996: So-called rumble strips intended as wake-up calls for drowsy drivers are being installed along the four shoulders of Interstate 81 in Jefferson County. A contract was recently awarded for construction of rumble strips along 25 miles of Interstate 81 in the towns of Alexandria, Theresa, Orleans, Pamelia, Watertown, Hounsfield and Adams. Officials say that eventually all rural state highways will have them.
50 years ago
Sept. 19, 1971: Natural gas consumers in Jefferson and Oswego Counties supplied by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation can be expected to have an adequate supply of gas this winter unless the weather should be abnormally severe. A spokesman for the company said today that in the long run the outlook for gas supplies is not very optimistic. However, for this immediate winter, they have taken measures to protect the residential consumer.
75 years ago
Sept. 19, 1946: The Immaculate Heart academy football team will open its 1947 season under the lights at the fair grounds on Friday. The game will be the first night gridiron game that has been staged here in several years. The fact that night game will be an innovation to Watertown is expected to bring many through the turnstiles. If the night game proves popular it’s highly possibly that several contests will be staged under the arcs.
100 years ago
Sept. 19, 1921: An investigator of the New York Daily News, who is making a survey of the liquor conditions on the northern border, finds that Malone is the center of the bootlegging industry. In today’s article he says that young men are in the business, securing enough money to get a college education.
125 years ago
Sept. 19, 1896: Perhaps never before has the Thousand Islands received a simultaneous visit from so many distinguished persons as those who are now at this world-famous resort — Clara Barton, Chinese minister Yang Yu and his family and Monsieur Barazer, mayor of Paris.
150 years ago
Sept. 19, 1871: No one will attempt to deny that the new street signs are an excellent thing, and have been long needed. Now, if some means can be devised to have the residences throughout the city, properly numbered, another good thing will have been done. Not half the residences in the city are properly numbered.
The world
1783: The first hot-air balloon is sent aloft in Versailles, France with animal passengers including a sheep, rooster and a duck.
1788: Charles de Barentin becomes lord chancellor of France.
1841: The first railway to span a frontier is completed between Strasbourg and Basel, in Europe.
1863: In Georgia, the two-day Battle of Chickamauga begins as Union troops under George Thomas clash with Confederates under Nathan Bedford Forrest.
1893: New Zealand becomes the first nation to grant women the right to vote.
1900: President Emile Loubet of France pardons Jewish army captain Alfred Dreyfus, twice court-martialed and wrongly convicted of spying for Germany.
1918: American troops of the Allied North Russia Expeditionary Force receive their baptism of fire near the town of Seltso against Soviet forces.
1948: Moscow announces it will withdrawal soldiers from Korea by the end of the year.
1955: Argentina’s President Juan Peron is overthrown by rebels.
1957: First underground nuclear test takes place in Nevada.
1970: First Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts (originally called the Pilton Festival) is held near Pliton, Somerset, England.
1973: Carl XVI Gustaf invested as King of Sweden, following the death of his grandfather King Gustaf VI Adolf.
1982: The first documented emoticons, :-) and :-(, posted on Carnegie Mellon University Bulletin Board System by Scott Fahlman.
1985: An earthquake kills thousands in Mexico City.
1985: Parents Music Resource Center formed by Tipper Gore (wife of then-Senator Al Gore) and other political wives lobby for Parental Advisory stickers on music packaging.
1991: German hikers near the Austria-Italy border discover the naturally preserved mummy of a man from about 3,300 BC; Europe’s oldest natural human mummy, he is dubbed Otzi the Iceman because his lower half was encased in ice.
2006: Military coup in Bangkok, revokes Thailand’s constitution and establishes martial law.
