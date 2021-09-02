Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 2, 2011: Jefferson County has been sending help to assist areas of New York that were affected by Tropical Storm Irene. On Sunday, seven members of the county Special Tactics and Rescue Team were dispatched to Delaware County, and five members of the Watertown Fire Department were directed to Clinton and Essex counties. Another dozen people from the town of Watertown, Brownville, Glen Park and Sackets Harbor departments have been sent to Schoharie County in recent days.
25 years ago
Sept. 2, 1996: Two local mothers have organized a support group for parents whose children have autism, an enigmatic disorder which strikes 15 out of every 10,000 children, usually around age 2. The parents will decide what they want — and need — from the group, whether it’s discussion of fathers’ roles or behavioral modification techniques.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1971: Chesebrough-Pond’s, Inc. today announced it will transfer its Leesburg, Fla., thermometer manufacturing operations to the company’s plant in Watertown in a consolidation move which will create additional jobs here within six to eight months. The local facility was formerly known as the Faichney Instrument Co.
75 years ago
Sept. 2, 1946: A 1940 deluxe sedan, furniture and tools were lost in a fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, which destroyed a two-stall two story garage used by W. Benjamin Slack, 413 Holcomb street, Monday morning. Also destroyed was a keepsake trunk used by Mr. Slack in World War I and then by his son, Benjamin H., a veteran of World War II.
100 years ago
Sept. 2, 1921: Gouverneur was busy yesterday cleaning up its premises after the tornado storm of the previous afternoon. Of the several streets blocked by fallen trees on Tuesday afternoon, all were made at least passable by 9 Tuesday evening with the exception of South street, which was not opened to traffic until this afternoon. It could then be traveled slowly.
125 years ago
Sept. 2, 1896: The body of the unknown tramp who was killed by a freight train at Sanford’s Corners Monday morning was placed in an unmarked grave in the old burying ground on Arsenal street. This morning Photographer Fred Hart photographed the features before and after the face was shaved. These pictures will be preserved for future identification.
150 years ago
Sept. 2, 1871: The Northern Transportation Company’s propeller, Akron, took fire at about three o’clock Wednesday morning at Ogdensburg. After all other efforts had failed to extinguish the fire, she was sunk in about eleven feet of water, which put out the fire and wet the cargo of 3,000 bushels of corn and 200 barrels of flour. She was on the following morning raised, when it was ascertained that she had suffered no great damage.
The world
1945: Japan signs the document of surrender aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II.
1963: Alabama Governor George Wallace calls state troopers to Tuskegee High School to prevent integration.
1970: NASA cancels two planned missions to the moon.
1992: The U.S. and Russia agree to a joint venture to build a space station.
1998: Jean Paul Akayesu, former mayor of a small town in Rwanda, found guilty of nine counts of genocide by the U.N.’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.