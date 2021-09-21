Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 21, 2011: After sitting lifeless for more than three years, the end is in sight for the troubled West Dam hydroelectric project in Potsdam. On Monday, workers began preparing the dam for the arrival of the long-awaited turbine blades, the final piece needed to get the project up and running. A combination of project delays, malfunctioning parts and a legal dispute with a Canadian turbine company set the highly anticipated project back years.
25 years ago
Sept. 21, 1996: Maj. Gen. Thomas N. Burnette, commander of 10th Mountain Division, told members of the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization Friday that base officials want to move the joint aviation gunnery range to a site farther north. “...right now it’s next to Antwerp, where a lot of residents are upset about the Air Force jets that fly low over the town,” he said.
50 years ago
Sept. 21, 1971: In spite of rainy weather, a large crowd attended the Sunday afternoon dedication ceremonies at the Gouverneur Kinney Nursing Home and toured the 40-bed extended care facility. The nursing home will begin admitting patients when surveys by state agencies are made and final approval and certification are given for operating.
75 years ago
Sept. 21, 1946: Charles E. Pierce, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald S. Pierce, 326 South Pleasant street, will leave Monday for Pasadena, Calif., to study at the Pasadena Playhouse. For the past four years, Mr. Pierce has been employed at WWNY as chief announcer. He is known throughout the north country as the “Hollywood Commentator.”
100 years ago
Sept. 21, 1921: Lonesome for Watertown and finding the atmosphere of the New York city tenements unbearable after spending the summer in the wholesome surroundings of northern New York, two little fresh air girls wept until their parents were forced to make arrangements for their return to this city. The families of the girls, each aged four years, are facing financial difficulties in New York.
125 years ago
Sept. 21, 1896: Since the opening of the summer season on the 21st of June the Black River division of the R.W. & O. has carried 38,750 passengers on excursion trains and excursion tickets. This was in addition to their regular passenger service. There was not an accident of any kind to any one of these people, which speaks very well for the management.
150 years ago
Sept. 21, 1871: Professor Squire and Miss Thurston passed through the city this morning, going East. Miss Thurston makes her next balloon ascension, from Kingston, Ulster county, on Friday next. From a note received from the Professor, the ascension from Potsdam yesterday afternoon was made at half past four, Miss Thurston making a safe landing, and returned to the village at 9 p.m.
The world
1673: James Needham returns to Virginia after exploring the land to the west, which would become Tennessee.
1745: A Scottish Jacobite army commanded by Lord George Murray routs the Royalist army of General Sir John Cope at Prestonpans.
1863: Union troops defeated at Chickamauga seek refuge in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is then besieged by Confederate troops.
1904: Exiled Nez Perce leader Chief Joseph dies of a “broken heart”.
1915: Stonehenge is sold by auction for 6,600 pounds sterling ($11,500) to a Mr. Chubb, who buys it as a present for his wife. He presents it to the British nation three years later.
1929: Fighting between China and the Soviet Union breaks out along the Manchurian border.
1936: The German army holds its largest maneuvers since 1914.
1937: The women’s airspeed record is set at 292 mph by American pilot Jacqueline Cochran.
1937: J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel The Hobbit is published.
1941: The German Army cuts off the Crimean Peninsula from the rest of the Soviet Union.
1942: British forces attack the Japanese in Burma.
1944: U.S. troops of the 7th Army, invading Southern France, cross the Meuse River.
1978: Two Soviet cosmonauts set a space endurance record after 96 days in space.
1981: Belize granted full independence from the United Kingdom.
1989: General Colin Powell is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1991: Armenia granted independence from USSR.
1993: The Russian constitutional crisis of 1993 begins when Russian President Boris Yeltsin suspends parliament and invalidates the existing constitution.
1999: Earthquake in Taiwan kills more than 2,400, injures over 11,305, and causes $300 billion New Taiwan dollars ($10 billion in U.S. dollars).
2003: Galileo space mission ends as the probe is sent into Jupiter’s atmosphere where it is crushed.
