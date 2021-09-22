Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 22, 2011: SUNY Canton athletic director Randy Sieminski and other school officials spent Wednesday at NCAA headquarters beginning the process of applying for full membership. SUNY Canton, which was a junior college for most of its history, has been a four-year school over the past decade and in recent years has been competing as an NAIA institution. The Kangaroos are spending this year in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, which consists of 79 schools.
25 years ago
Sept. 22, 1996: Village police officers are walking the halls at Carthage Area Hospital to prevent thefts. Employees and administrators have discovered $1,000 worth of items missing over the past several months, including money, food, clothing and a new vacuum cleaner. The hospital has asked the police for recommendations on making the facility more secure and to maintain a visible presence by walking the halls.
50 years ago
Sept. 22, 1971: Veteran First Ward Supervisor James E. Brett in a surprise announcement, today declined the nomination to run for a seat on the Watertown City Council, creating a mystery as to who a fourth candidate will be in November. Mr. Brett received 130 write-in votes in the nonpartisan primary a week ago. Today marked the deadline for candidates to accept or decline nominations.
75 years ago
Sept. 22, 1946: The meat shortage is overtaking Watertown restaurants and hotels with swiftness, and although all establishments are maintaining normal menus comprised largely of poultry, fish and beef, the outlook is not bright. In general there have been no meatless meals or meatless days, but customers may soon have to rely on peanut butter sandwiches or boiled eggs for their protein.
100 years ago
Sept. 22, 1921: Chief of Police E.J. Singleton declared this morning that if he were furnished with a law, he would see to it that no meetings of the Ku Klux Klan were held in this city. The common council of Syracuse on Monday night passed a resolution condemning the organization and called upon police to instruct the agents of the Klan to discontinue their activities there.
125 years ago
Sept. 22, 1896: Notwithstanding the state of the weather, the steam roller essayed running on Washington street this morning, but speedily discovered that it could not “keep its feet out de mud.” It also found that it had wheels, after the same had been plastered with mud over circumference and diameter. So the rash attempt was given up.
150 years ago
Sept. 22, 1871: There was a heavy frost in this and the neighboring counties, both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The mercury at 6 o’clock Thursday, in this city, stood at 26 degrees above zero, and this morning at 30 above.
The world
1893: Bicycle makers Charles and Frank Duryea show off the first American automobile produced for sale by taking it on a maiden run through the streets of Springfield, Mass.
