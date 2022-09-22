Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 22, 2012: Massena Mayor James F. Hidy, speaking at the St. Lawrence Conference of Mayors meeting at Massena Country Club, thinks the county government could cut some of its costs by providing social service benefits only to the people who need it. “We have cheap rent and cheap power. I feel the county is directing people here,” Mr. Hidy said. “Some of them could work. They’re walking with their pit bulls and cellphones. Some of them have cars,” he said. He said that Massena had changed dramatically from the community he knew growing up. “I’ve been a real critic seeing Massena the way it used to be,” he said.
25 years ago
Sept. 22, 1997: The Norfolk volunteer fire department has rebounded from a 1996 burglary that resulted in the burning down of the Route 420 station while trying to siphon gasoline from a fire truck. The station and everything inside it were destroyed. “Everything was a total loss,” said Fire Commissioner George J. Harris. ‘We’ve come back. We got a 75-square-mile area in Norfolk for fire coverage.”
50 years ago
Sept. 22, 1972: Akwesasne newspaper editor Gerald T. Gambill, Hogansburg, known as Rarihokwats, was arrested by Immigration officers for immigration law violations and was held at the St. Lawrence County jail. Gambill, a former Canadian government employee, has covered the friction between the Longhouse people and the elected government system. He is a principal in the “White Roots of Peace” social movement.
75 years ago
Sept. 22, 1947: The shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, located on the front grounds of the Mercy hospital on Stone street, between the hospital building and McAuley Hall, will be blessed by Rev. James L. Meehan, chaplain of the hospital, Wednesday evening. The ceremony will open at 7:30 with benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the Sacred Heart chapel of McAuley Hall. A procession to the grotto will follow.
100 years ago
Sept. 22, 1922: Seventy-nine persons have not yet purchased a 1922 license for their dogs, according to an announcement made today at the city clerk’s office. Summonses have been served on these persons, ordering them to purchase their licenses at once. In all cases where summonses have been served the dog owner has to pay an additional $1.30 besides paying for the license. The licenses were due on July 1.
125 years ago
Sept. 22, 1897: The new walk in front of the city hall is all but completed and a day or two more will finish it. It will be a sightly bit of work when done.
150 years ago
Sept. 21, 1872: Jack Frost was in town early this morning. Music in the Park this evening. This is positively the last time.
The world
1948: Gail Halvorsen officially starts parachuting candy to children as part of the Berlin Airlift.
1948: Israeli-Palestine conflict: The All-Palestine Government is established by the Arab League.
1957: In Haiti, François Duvalier is elected president.
1960: The Sudanese Republic is renamed Mali after the withdrawal of Senegal from the Mali Federation.
1965: The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, ends after the United Nations calls for a ceasefire.
1966: Twenty-four people are killed when Ansett-ANA Flight 149 crashes in Winton, Queensland, Australia.
1975: Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.
1979: A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.
1980: Iraq invades Iran, sparking the nearly eight year Iran–Iraq War.
1991: The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.
1993: A barge strikes a railroad bridge near Mobile, Ala., causing the deadliest train wreck in Amtrak history. Forty-seven passengers are killed.
2006: Twenty-three people were killed in a maglev train collision in Lathen, Germany.
2013: At least 75 people are killed in a suicide bombing at a Christian church in Peshawar, Pakistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.