Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 23, 2011: The Army, Air Force and Marines came together for close air support training on Fort Drum this week — the first time the three services ever trained together on the post. Soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors often work together in Afghanistan, but few get a chance to train that way. Fort Drum appealed to military officials for the training because its terrain mimics that of Afghanistan, and pilots can fly their helicopters here within three hours, avoiding heavy transport fees.
25 years ago
Sept. 23, 1996: A group of Paul Smith’s College students has shattered the world record for pulling a water skier behind a canoe. The 12 students pulled the skier for 5 minutes, 33 seconds, beating the old record by more than four minutes. The record has been recognized by Canoe and Kayak magazine, and college officials think it also will be recognized by “The Guiness Book of World Records.”
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1971: The dog problem in Jefferson County was one of the major topics at the monthly meeting of Jefferson County Village Boards Association. The association wrote the chairman of the county board of supervisors, Gordon D. Cerow, Jr., requesting the county give consideration to the planning and development of a county-wide dog kennel or pound.
75 years ago
Sept. 23, 1946: Eighty-five students registered Monday night at the Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence university, located in the senior high school building on Sterling street. Most of the students enrolled for full time work, although some arranged for part-time studies.
100 years ago
Sept. 23, 1921: A private screening for the city officials was given this morning at the Palace theater of the heavyweight championship battle between Jack Dempsey, title holder, and Georges Carpentier, which took place in Jersey City, N.J. on July 2. Every one of the four rounds is displayed on the screen which makes it one of the best fight pictures that has ever been shown here. This afternoon at 2 the first public performance was given.
125 years ago
Sept. 23, 1896: The diver who has been doing the work around the state bridge in Carthage is a very clever fellow. He has done the work well and quickly. There has always been a large crowd around to watch him. It was rather amusing during a hard rain to see one of the spectators on the boat run up to him and hold an umbrella over him so that he wouldn’t get that diving shirt wet.
150 years ago
Sept. 23, 1871: Several barns and sheds belonging to Alfred H. York of Henderson, were burned on Tuesday night the 19th inst., containing a large amount of produce. The loss is placed at $4,000. Insured for $3,000 in the Agricultural Insurance Co., of this city.
The world
1806: The Lewis and Clark Expedition arrives back in St. Louis just over three years after its departure.
1952: Richard Nixon responds to charges of a secret slush fund during his ‘Checkers Speech.’
2002: The first public version of Mozilla Firefox browser released; originally called Phoenix 0.1 its name was changed due to trademark issues with Phoenix Technologies.
2004: Hurricane Jeanne causes severe flooding in Haiti; over 1,000 reported dead.
