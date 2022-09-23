Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 23, 2012: Despite some objections from a military veteran of later years, the Carthage village Board of Trustees decided to continue to give resident World War II veterans some tax relief. Donald Foster told the board during the public hearing Monday that if the exemption is given to some veterans it should be available to veterans from other wars as well. The exemption has been on the books since the 1970s.
25 years ago
Sept. 23, 1997: Demolition began Monday at the old house in Lowville that a group was trying to save, taking people interested in preserving the structure by surprise. The 1802 house on South State Street, built by prominent early citizen Silas Stow and considered by many to be Lowville’s oldest building, had its south wall pulled off cleanly by an earth mover. Hand hewn posts and beams were held by wood pegs.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1972: Coach Tony Zappia and his Massena Warrior football team were licking their wounds after a 14-7 loss to the Watertown Red and Black last week. Many Warriors think the Watertown team should change its name to the Black and Blue. Massena QB Joe Jubinville missed a practice this week after taking several hits during the game and Mike Gerace showed his swollen hands that looked ten pounds heavier.
75 years ago
Sept. 23, 1947: Two sections of northern New York- the Tug Hill area of Lewis county and at Loon Lake in Franklin county- experienced the first snowfall of the season on Monday. Snow, which lasted ten minutes, fell in the Tug Hill region beginning at 8:30 while the forest ranger stationed on Loon Lake reported that snow began falling at 3:30 and continued for half an hour.
100 years ago
Sept. 23, 1922: Griffs Fresh Lobster, Turkey, Goose, and Duck Dinner Sunday 12:30 to 2:30 $1.00 Watertown’s Leading Restaurant
125 years ago
Sept. 23, 1897: The grounds in the rear of the city hall will be greatly improved when work on them is done. The large area is being leveled, graded, graveled and stoned, and will be smooth as a floor. Excavations are being made for a hydrant at the rear.
150 years ago
Sept. 23, 1872: “Chauncey,” the census man, passed through town, northward, this morning. He took his “pancakes” at Duntons.
The world
1911: Pilot Earle Ovington makes the first official airmail delivery in America under the authority of the United States Post Office Department.
1913: Roland Garros of France becomes the first to fly in an airplane across the Mediterranean (from St. Raphael in France to Bizerte, Tunisia).
1932: The unification of Saudi Arabia is completed.
1938: The Czechoslovak army is mobilized in response to the Munich Agreement.
1942: World War II: The Matanikau action on Guadalcanal begins: U.S. Marines attack Japanese units along the Matanikau River.
1943: World War II: The Nazi puppet state known as the Italian Social Republic is founded.
1950: Korean War: The Battle of Hill 282 is the first US friendly-fire incident on British military personnel since World War II.
1962: The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts opens in New York City.
1983: Gulf Air Flight 771 is destroyed by a bomb, killing all 117 people on board.
1986: Houston Astros’ Jim Deshaies sets a record, striking out the first eight batters he faces against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2002: The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox (“Phoenix 0.1”) is released.
2004: Over 3,000 people die in Haiti after Hurricane Jeanne produces massive flooding and mudslides.
2008: Matti Saari kills ten people at a school in Finland before committing suicide.
2019: The British travel company, Thomas Cook Group, declares bankruptcy, leaving employees without jobs and 600,000 customers stranded abroad. Hotels throughout the world are stuck with £338 million (U.S. $415 million) in unpaid bills.
