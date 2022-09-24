Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 24, 2012: Scott A. Sweeney, a Carthage Central School District bus mechanic is the best mechanic in New York. At least this year. The Castorland native won the state Tech-Mech Roadeo in 2011. Now, he will compete for the national title at the America’s Best School Bus Technicians and Inspectors competition in Rocky Mount, N.C. Mr. Sweeney has been a bus mechanic for 15 years throughout Jefferson County.
25 years ago
Sept. 24, 1997: Mrs. Judy L. Goodman, 28, graduated from the local police academy last week and began full-time work as the county’s first female deputy today. Jefferson County Sheriff James L. Lafferty’s son, Patrick J. Lafferty, was her commander in the military police at Fort Drum. “I listened to all of the good things that he said about his father’s department,” Mrs. Goodman said about the Sheriff.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1972: The appeal of the conviction of Lee A. Painting, 30, Rochester, manager of the State Street Book Store, was argued in Jefferson County Court Friday but no decision was immediately handed down. Painting was convicted by a jury in city court in June of second degree obscenity, is free on $1,000 bail. In July, Painting was sentenced to a 60-day stint in county jail and a $1,000 fine.
75 years ago
Sept. 24, 1947: With the newly-established Ogdensburg anti-noise ordinance three days old today, indications were that the record of no violation established to date would be maintained intact for some time. Police Chief Herbert S. Myers indicated today that the enforcement of the new ruling would be discretional. Chief Myers originally said that the passage of the ordinance may have been to prevent “the loud playing of juke boxes and radios.”
100 years ago
125 years ago
Sept. 24, 1897: There are many places in the Court street pavement, especially between the street car rails, which are in sad need of repair. A comparison of the utility of brick paving with asphalt can result in but one conclusion.
150 years ago
Sept. 24, 1872: Pears.-Col. W.C. Brown has our thanks for a basket of the best Bartlett pears that ever dissolved their sweetness in our mouths. They were supremely nice. Col. Brown says cuttings can be had from this tree if desired.
The world
1906: U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.
1906: Racial tensions exacerbated by rumors lead to the Atlanta Race Riot, further increasing racial segregation.
1911: His Majesty’s Airship No. 1, Britain’s first rigid airship, is wrecked by strong winds before her maiden flight at Barrow-in-Furness.
1929: Jimmy Doolittle performs the first flight without a window, proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.
1932: Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar agree to the Poona Pact, which reserved seats in the Indian provincial legislatures for the “Depressed Classes” (Untouchables).
1946: Cathay Pacific Airways is founded in Hong Kong.
1946: The top-secret Clifford-Elsey Report on the Soviet Union is delivered to President Truman.
1948: The Honda Motor Company is founded.
1950: The eastern United States is covered by a thick haze from the Chinchaga fire in western Canada.
1957: President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Ark., to enforce desegregation.
1959: TAI Flight 307 crashes during takeoff from Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport in Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, killing 55 people.
1960: USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is launched.
1972: Japan Airlines Flight 472 lands at Juhu Aerodrome instead of Santacruz Airport in Bombay, India.
1973: Guinea-Bissau declares its independence from Portugal.
1975: Southwest Face expedition members become the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest by any of its faces, instead of using a ridge route.
1993: The Cambodian monarchy is restored, with Norodom Sihanouk as king.
1996: Representatives of 71 nations sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the United Nations.
2005: Hurricane Rita makes landfall in the United States, devastating portions of southwestern Louisiana and extreme southeastern Texas.
2007: Between 30,000 and 100,000 people take part in anti-government protests in Yangon, Burma, the largest in 20 years.
2008: Thabo Mbeki resigns as president of South Africa.
2009: The G20 summit begins in Pittsburgh with 30 global leaders in attendance.
2009: Airlink Flight 8911 crashes near Durban International Airport in Durban, South Africa, killing the captain and injuring the rest of the crew.[5]
2013: A 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Pakistan, killing at least 327 people.
2014: The Mars Orbiter Mission makes India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.
2015: At least 1,100 people are killed and another 934 wounded after a stampede during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
