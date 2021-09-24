Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 24, 2011: Four schools in the north country welcomed an FFA guest of honor Friday. Riley Pagett, the national FFA president, visited Copenhagen, Carthage, South Jefferson and Belleville Henderson central school districts to talk with students and members of the FFA. National leaders travel to the state every two years or so, but it has been at least 20 years since a national president has been in the north country.
25 years ago
Sept. 24, 1996: Ogdensburg city councilors may resurrect the idea of imposing a curfew to crack down on gangs of noisy or disorderly youths. The city rejected the concept two years ago, but one councilor suggested Monday that the lawmakers revisit the issue soon. Alternatives to a curfew were raised: closing Greenbelt Park at night, asking the Parks and Recreation Department to run programs at night for youths and increasing the amount parents can be fined for their childrens’ indiscretions.
50 years ago
Sept. 24, 1971: Voters in the Malone Central School district turned down a proposal to build a $2,500,000 elementary school Thursday by a four to one margin. School officials feel a new school is badly needed, but voters seemed to oppose the cost to taxpayers, about 52 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation in order to raise the $616,626 not provided by state aid.
75 years ago
Sept. 24, 1946: Registration continued today at Paul Smith’s college, with classes scheduled to open for the first time tomorrow. About 200 students are expected, with 150 from out-of-town and 50 from Saranac Lake and immediate vicinity. It is a coeducational institution and there are over a dozen scholarships open to women ranging from $50 to $500.
100 years ago
Sept. 24, 1921: Two more dentists, Dr. W.B. Tanzer and Dr. C.H. Cole have leased offices in the Woolworth building and will remove from their present quarters within the next few weeks. The Woolworth building will house more dentists than all of the other buildings together in the city.
125 years ago
Sept. 24, 1896: C.C. Bonnette, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., made a balloon ascension at the Franklin county fair today. His parachute being twisted at the time, he was unable to cut loose from the balloon and came down with it. The parachute opened, slightly breaking his fall. Two ribs on his left side were broken, but the aeronaut says he will make an ascension tomorrow.
150 years ago
Sept. 24, 1871: During the Fair, Dr. Christie, of Rodman, exhibited and left in our office a specimen of Egyptian wheat, the seed of which, it is authentically stated, was taken from the hand of a mummy supposed to have been entombed for at least 3,000 years. We do not see where the Egyptian article can come in to any advantage, but as a strange plant it is worth looking at.
The world
1969: The “Chicago Eight,” including Abbie Hoffman who later lived in Northern New York as Barry Freed, are charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intent to incite a riot, go on trial for their part in the mayhem during the 1968 Democratic Party National Convention in the “Windy City.”
1970: The Soviet Luna 16 lands, completing the first unmanned round trip to the moon.
1979: CompuServe (CIS) offers one of the first online services to consumers; it will dominate among Internet service providers for consumers through the mid-1990s.
1993: Sihanouk is reinstalled as king of Cambodia.
1996: Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty signed by representatives of 71 nations at the UN; at present, five key nations have signed but not ratified it and three others have not signed.
2005: Hurricane Rita, the 4th-most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, comes ashore in Texas causing extensive damage there and in Louisiana, which had devastated by Hurricane Katrina less than a month earlier.
2009: LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) “sonic cannon,” a non-lethal device that utilizes intense sound, is used in the United States for the first time, to disperse protestors at the G20 summit in Pittsburgh, Penn.
