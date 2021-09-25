Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 25, 2011: The co-creator and executive producer of “The Amazing Race” has teamed up with director and producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to create “The Great Escape,” a competition series for TNT and shot the pilot episode on Dark Island’s Singer Castle. Preparation took two weeks, and the project was kept under a tight lid, with the castle operating normally until Sept. 14, the day of the shooting. TNT transformed the century-old castle back into its Gilded Age glory by repairing hidden levers, secret passageways, gates, jail locks and doors.
25 years ago
Sept. 25, 1996: Pinatas, puppets and plenty of music and food will be part of what hopefully will become an annual event when the first edition of the Hispanic-American Festival unfolds Saturday at the Masonic Temple on Washington Street in Watertown. As Hispanic History Month continues nationally, offerings from downtown will also include dance from Panama, Brazil and Mexico.
50 years ago
Sept. 25, 1971: Workmen began unloading 59 young trees this morning for landscaping at the State Office Building on Washington St. Among the trees are four sugar maples, one weeping willow, two mountain ash, and 52 locust trees. Additionally, two $3,000 aluminum flag poles will be erected in the next few days.
75 years ago
Sept. 25, 1946: Sportsmen visiting Clayton this summer have taken home many more fish than in previous years. Formerly, fishermen took home only their prize catches; this year they are taking most of the fish they catch in order to augment the dwindling meat supplies in other parts of the country.
100 years ago
Sept. 25, 1921: Seeking to imitate the stunts executed by the wild west motion picture stars on the silver screen, three brothers, aged 12, 11 and 7 years, entered the barns of H.E. Tyler & Company in Goodale street shortly after midnight Thursday, saddled a trick horse and brought it out in the open. They executed the trick riding in the rear of the Kamargo Hotel site in Washington street. Patrolman Joseph Wright, attracted by the noise, paid a hurried visit to the scene.
125 years ago
Sept. 25, 1896: It is announced that the democratic state committee will soon ask Chairman Jones of the national committee to arrange a Northern New York tour for William J. Bryan, the presidential candidate. If successful, it is proposed to visit Ogdensburg, Malone, Watertown and Oswego, the allotted time being two days.
150 years ago
Sept. 25, 1871: Mr. M.E. Gould, dealer in tin, stoves and hardware in Philadelphia, owing to the increase of trade, finds it necessary to enlarge his place of business. He does not believe in tearing down to build larger, but rather increasing the size of his present building.
The world
1981: Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, is sworn in.
1996: Ireland’s last Magdalene laundry closes; begun as asylums to rehabilitate “fallen women,” they increasingly took on prison-like qualities.
2008: China launches Shenzhou 7 spacecraft; crew performs China’s first extra-vehicular activity (EVA).
2009: U.S. President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy jointly accuse Iran of building a secret nuclear enrichment facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.