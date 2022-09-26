Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 26, 2012: Army Secretary John M. McHugh is being treated in a hospital for injuries he received in a bicycle accident in Alexandria, Va. but is expected to return to work soon. McHugh, a Watertown-born former U.S. Representative from the 23rd congressional district who served from 1993 to 2009, was nominated by Pres. Barack Obama in 2009 as the 21st United States Secretary of the Army.
25 years ago
Sept. 26, 1997: Ogdensburg-native Timothy S. Ring’s criminal sentencing in Arizona has been delayed. Ring was convicted in the 1994 killing of a Wells Fargo armored-van driver. $563,000 in cash was stolen from the murder scene. A Feb. 1995 police search of Ring’s home located $271,000 stuffed in a military bag. Ring, a 1982 Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate, is a former police officer and F.B.I. informant.
50 years ago
Sept. 26, 1972: The House Monday passed and sent to the Senate a military construction money bill carrying $1,569,000 for Camp Drum. The funds had been authorized in an earlier bill. The money includes $840,000 to rehabilitate 56 enlisted men’s barracks, $569,000 to build earth-covered ammunition magazines, $115,000 to rehabilitate 23 mess halls and $45,000 to rehabilitate three officers’ living quarters.
75 years ago
Sept. 26, 1947: What was classified as a timber wolf was on display at the Saranac Lake Supply company. The animal had been trapped by Harry Cook on the Bay Pond estate, the trapper being anxious to get the state bounty of $15. The animal showed a weight of 63 pounds. Today photographers from the conservation commission were to make pictures of the animal. Officials believe the lack of game in Canada is bringing the influx of these animals to the Adirondacks.
100 years ago
Sept. 26, 1922: Massena Chief of Police B.J. Demo, with Officers Denison and Alguire on Sunday raided the house on Caroline street occupied by William Murray. They captured 67 bottles of home brew, together with some small apparatus. They also found four men inside who were held as witnesses. When arraigned before Justice Chase yesterday, Murray waived examination and was held in $1,000 bail for the grand jury.
125 years ago
Sept. 25, 1897: Madison Barracks was the scene of an attempted murder when John E. Heck, second duty sergeant of H company, shot Private Edward Brown, H company, in his barracks bed with a revolver. Heck and Brown were considered the closest of friends before the early evening attack. Heck turned himself in at the officer’s club and Brown remains in limbo between life and death.
150 years ago
Sept. 26, 1872: Massena says she wants the St. Lawrence Valley R.R. She says so to the tune of $10,000.
The world
1905: Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.
1907: Four months after the 1907 Imperial Conference, New Zealand and Newfoundland are promoted from colonies to dominions within the British Empire.
1910: Indian journalist Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai is arrested after publishing criticism of the government of Travancore and is exiled.
1914: The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.
1917: World War I: The Battle of Polygon Wood begins.
1918: World War I: The Meuse-Argonne Offensive began which would last until the total surrender of German forces.
1923: The German government accepts the occupation of the Ruhr.
1933: As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, “Don’t shoot, G-Men!”, which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.
1934: The ocean liner RMS Queen Mary is launched.
1936: Spanish Civil War: Lluis Companys reshuffles the Generalitat de Catalunya, with the marxist POUM and anarcho-syndicalist CNT joining the government.
1942: Holocaust: Senior SS official August Frank issues a memorandum detailing how Jews should be “evacuated”.
1950: Korean War: United Nations troops recapture Seoul from North Korean forces.
1953: Rationing of sugar in the United Kingdom ends
1959: Typhoon Vera, the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in recorded history, makes landfall, killing 4,580 people and leaving nearly 1.6 million others homeless.
1960: In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
1969: Abbey Road, the last recorded album by the Beatles, is released.
1973: Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic in record-breaking time.
1980: At the Oktoberfest terror attack in Munich 13 people die and 211 are injured.
1981: Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.
1983: Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike.
1983: Australia II wins the America’s Cup, ending the New York Yacht Club’s 132-year domination of the race.
1984: The United Kingdom and China agree to a transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong, to take place in 1997.
1997: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A300 crashes near Medan airport, killing 234.
1997: An earthquake strikes the Italian regions of Umbria and the Marche, causing part of the Basilica of St. Francis at Assisi to collapse.
2000: Anti-globalization protests in Prague (some 20,000 protesters) turn violent during the IMF and World Bank summits.
2000: The MS Express Samina sinks off Paros in the Aegean Sea killing 80 passengers.
2002: The overcrowded Senegalese ferry, MV Le Joola, capsizes off the coast of the Gambia killing more than 1,000.
2005: The PBS Kids Channel is shut down and replaced by a joint network with Comcast called Sprout.
2008: Swiss pilot and inventor Yves Rossy becomes first person to fly a jet engine-powered wing across the English Channel.
2009: Typhoon Ketsana hits the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, causing 700 fatalities.
2014: A mass kidnapping occurs in Iguala, Mexico.
