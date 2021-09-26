The north
10 years ago
Sept. 26, 2011: Support groups for students from military families are popping up more in the north country’s smaller school districts. A growing number of districts other than Carthage and Indian River, which straddle Fort Drum, have populations of military students. South Jefferson, Sackets Harbor, Gouverneur, Copenhagen and Lowville central school districts all have newer services for such military families.
25 years ago
Sept. 26, 1996: North country residents who can’t afford a computer, or can’t afford to hook up to the Internet, will have the opportunity to access the Internet at no cost next year under a special program funded by the Northern New York Community Foundation. The Foundation has set aside $100,000 to fund public access to the Internet at local libraries in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The Foundation grant will pay for equipment, software, installation of a phone line and 12 months of basic service.
50 years ago
Sept. 26, 1971: St. Joe Mineral Corporation will formally open its new mine complex at Balmat Monday. The mining and milling facility is located eight miles east of Gouverneur off of state Route 58 on the Sylvia Lake Road. The new production plant is expected to substantially increase the local division’s production of zinc concentrates.
75 years ago
Sept. 26, 1946: The first bridge span in history entirely constructed of aluminum was placed over the Grasse river this afternoon as part of the Massena terminal railroad’s bridge to the Aluminum Company of America’s Massena works. The history-making event was recorded by motion picture cameramen, who took both black and while and technicolor movies and still shots.
100 years ago
Sept. 26, 1921: Lowville housewives are making the best of an unpleasant experience, that of an ice famine, owing to the extreme early spring and hot dry summer. One milk man said he had enough ice left to last him 15 days and he was hoping after that for cold weather so he could cool the milk by water.
125 years ago
Sept. 26, 1896: The principals and teachers of the public schools of the city are endeavoring to evolve a panacea for the “motto-button” craze among the pupils. Many students wear up to a dozen buttons, embracing every slangy expression from “Don’t Shoot” to “It’s a good thing; push it along.” It is argued by the teachers that the motto-buttons advance slang and vulgarity and promote immorality.
150 years ago
Sept. 26, 1871: Simultaneously with the completion of the road from Watertown to Carthage, the Utica company have done the same with the link between Lowville and Carthage. We now have continuous railroad facilities from Watertown to Utica, by the way of Carthage, Lowville and Boonville.
The world
1777: The British army launches a major offensive, capturing Philadelphia.
1820: The legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone dies quietly at the Defiance, Mo., home of his son Nathan, at age 85.
1829: Scotland Yard, the official British criminal investigation organization, is formed.
1901: Leon Czolgosz, who murdered President William McKinley, is sentenced to death.
1913: The first boat is raised in the locks of the Panama Canal.
1914: The Federal Trade Commission is established to foster competition by preventing monopolies in business.
1937: Bessie Smith, known as the “Empress of the Blues,” dies in a car crash in Mississippi.
1955: The New York Stock Exchange suffers a $44 million loss.
1960: Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John F. Kennedy participate in the first nationally televised debate between presidential candidates.
1961: Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan makes his New York singing debut at Gerde’s Folk City.
1969: The Beatles last album, Abbey Road, is released.
1972: Richard M. Nixon meets with Emperor Hirohito in Anchorage, Alaska, the first-ever meeting of a U.S. President and a Japanese Monarch.
1977: Israel announces a cease-fire on Lebanese border.
1983: In the USSR Stanislav Petrov disobeys procedures and ignores electronic alarms indicating five incoming nuclear missiles, believing the US would launch more than five if it wanted to start a war. His decision prevented a retaliatory attack that would have begun a nuclear war between the superpowers..
1984: The UK agrees to transfer sovereignty of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China.
1997: Two earthquakes strike Italy, causing part of the Basilica of St. Francis to collapse, killing four people and destroying much of the cycle of frescoes depicting the saint’s life.
2008: Yves Rossy, a Swiss pilot and inventor, is the first person to fly a jet-powered wing across the English Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.