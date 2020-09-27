The north
10 years ago
Sept. 27, 2010: The State University of New York is using the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club computer center as a model for its program around the state, according to state Sen. Darrel J. Aubertine, D-Cape Vincent. Sen. Aubertine attributes that to Sarah Belile, the Advanced Training Technology and Information Networking’s lab director, and the staff of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. Sen. Aubertine said the Ogdensburg ATTAIN lab is the most popular facility of the 32 centers around the state, most of which are in much larger urban areas.
25 years ago
Sept. 27, 1995: Fays Cornerdrug, an anchor to Massena’s downtown since 1990, will close its doors this year, a spokesman said. No employees are expected to be laid off, as services move to Fay’s Drug Store at Harte Haven Plaza, a larger and more modern facility about two miles down the road. The 30 Main St. building previously housed Massena Pharmacy from 1987 to 1990. But some residents may remember it best as J.J. Newberry Co.
50 years ago
Sept. 27, 1970: The school bus controversy lingers on today following a mass meeting of parents from outlying districts Wednesday evening at the Black River Community Center. Duffy Road remains the major trouble spot. Parents are “very dissatisfied” because grade school children still have to walk about .4 of a mile to the bus stop at Route 3 and will be waiting, unsupervised, at the stop on the main highway.
75 years ago
Sept. 27, 1945: The new all-purpose gas masks, recently acquired by the Ogdensburg fire department, were given their initial test during a trash fire in the basement of the Arthur Denny grocery, 518 Ford street, on Monday night, and proved adequate against dense smoke fumes.
100 years ago
Sept. 27, 1920: Six young men of Watertown and Brownville were placed under arrest this morning at 2 at the corner of Colorado avenue and State street, following a complaint from residents of that section that there were half a dozen men who were “shooting craps” and using boisterous language. Each was sentenced to pay a fine of $25 or go to the county jail for 25 days.
125 years ago
Sept. 27, 1895: Copious rains have been falling since 3 A.M. and the forest fires in the Theresa vicinity have received a wet blanket after doing considerable damage. The danger from fire is now over. The railroad company will likely be asked to settle, as the fire is said to have caught from a passing locomotive.
150 years ago
Sept. 27, 1870: The female minstrels appear to-night at Washington Hall. The word minstrels has a charm for a large class of our citizens and we are confident the hall will be filled.
The world
1864: Confederate guerrilla Bloody Bill Anderson and his henchmen, including a teenage Jesse James, massacre 20 unarmed Union soldiers at Centralia, Mo. The event becomes known as the Centralia Massacre.
1869: Wild Bill Hickok, sheriff of Hays City, Kan., shoots down Samuel Strawhim, a drunken teamster causing trouble.
1920: Eight Chicago White Sox players are charged with fixing the 1919 World Series.
1996: The Taliban capture Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul.
2007: NASA launches Dawn probe to explore and study the two larges objects of the asteroid belt, Vesta and Ceres.
2008: Zhai Zhigang becomes the first Chinese to walk in space; he was part of the Shenzhou 7 crew.
