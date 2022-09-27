Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 27, 2012: The Town of Watertown Fire Department should be in its new fire station on the west side of town by mid-January. The building’s size had to be reduced from a proposed 13,000 square feet because the $2.3 million bid was too high. To reduce costs, the fire station will not have a second story or a multipurpose/training room and will reduce the number of “bunk-in” beds from nine to four.
25 years ago
Sept. 27, 1997: No further arrests have been made in connection with a fight at Watertown High School that left a principal injured, but city police are still pursuing charges against several students. A decision is expected next week about what further disciplinary action the district may take against the three girls. The hearings could result in reprimands or a modified school program, such as tutoring.
50 years ago
Sept. 27, 1972: Fourteen members of the 21st NORAD Northeastern Region battle staff examined the Air Force Radar Station at Dry Hill Friday during a typical training mission. The 21st NORAD Northeastern Region includes the area from New Jersey to Maine and west to Pennsylvania.
75 years ago
Sept. 27, 1947: Watertown harness maker Walter E. Gislingham, 428 Grand avenue, is closing his Court street harness shop and retiring next week. Born in England, the 77-year-old will have sewn his last saddle, repaired his last rein and stitched his last surcingle. He has enough work to last him through Tuesday, and he is not taking any more. Mr. Gislingham was an indentured bound boy early in his career.
100 years ago
Sept. 27, 1922: Additional cases of small pox have been diagnosed in Watertown and are under quarantine at the Bide-a-Wee hospital. A taxi driver who had journeyed to the St. Regis Indian Reservation is a patient there. Another patient came from the power house job underway at Browns Falls. It is understood that 26 St. Regis Indians have been employed on the same job and had stayed at the work camp there.
125 years ago
Sept. 27, 1897: A thirty-pound rock was hurled through the air at the construction site for the new bridge foundation in the vicinity of the Suspension bridge during dynamite blasting taking place there. The rock was sent over a frame building standing 20 feet or more and came through the wooden door of W.H. Whitney’s grocery store at the corner of Moulton and Wall streets. The rock traveled more than 20 rods.
150 years ago
Sept. 27, 1872: Auction Sale of Furniture, Bedding, Stoves, Crockery, etc. at 34 Court street on Saturday, at 2 and 7 p.m. Frank Keelar, Auctioneer.
The world
1908: Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.
1928: The Republic of China is recognized by the United States.
1930: Bobby Jones wins the (pre-Masters) Grand Slam of golf.
1938: The ocean liner Queen Elizabeth is launched in Glasgow.
1941: The SS Patrick Henry is launched, becoming the first of more than 2,700 Liberty ships.
1944: The Kassel Mission results in the largest loss by a USAAF group on any mission in World War II.
1949: Zeng Liansong’s design is chosen as the flag of the People’s Republic of China.
1956: USAF Captain Milburn G. Apt becomes the first person to exceed Mach 3. Shortly thereafter, the Bell X-2 goes out of control and Captain Apt is killed.
1959: Typhoon Vera kills nearly 5,000 people in Japan.
1962: The Yemen Arab Republic is established.
1962: Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
1964: The British TSR-2 aircraft XR219 makes its maiden flight.
1975: The last use of capital punishment in Spain sparks worldwide protests.
1977: Japan Airlines Flight 715 crashes on approach to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Malaysia, killing 34 of the 79 people on board.
1988: The National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and others to fight dictatorship in Myanmar.
1993: The Sukhumi massacre takes place in Abkhazia.
1996: The Battle of Kabul ends in a Taliban victory; an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is established.
1996: Confusion on a tanker ship results in the Julie N. oil spill in Portland, Maine.
1998: The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday.
2001: In Switzerland, a gunman shoots 18 citizens, killing 14 and then himself.
2003: The SMART-1 satellite is launched.
2007: NASA launches the Dawn probe to the asteroid belt.
2008: CNSA astronaut Zhai Zhigang becomes the first Chinese person to perform a spacewalk.
2012: In Minneapolis, a gunman shoots seven citizens, killing five and then himself.
2014: The eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan occurs.
2019: Over two million people participated in worldwide strikes to protest climate change across 2,400 locations worldwide.
2020: Second Nagorno-Karabakh war: Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, inhabited predominantly by ethnic Armenians.
