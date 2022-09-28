Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 28, 2012: The Watertown City Clerk’s office space was renovated and is ready to reopen. Workers finished up the $12,848 makeover after Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham proposed the project last spring, saying the office was badly in need of an upgrade. Funding came out of the city’s building maintenance budget. The city saved $18K to $20K by not removing asbestos flooring, and covering the old tiles with new.
25 years ago
Sept. 28, 1997: U.S. Coast Guard at Massena arrested the third mate of the 18,000-ton Croatian tanker Hercegovina and charged him with operating a vessel while intoxicated. Duro Horvat, 50, Daruvar, Croatia is being held in the Albany County jail after his arrest at the Snell Lock. His ship underwent a routine ballast water test in search of invasive species when it was determined that crew members were under the influence of alcohol. The ship’s captain tested under the legal limit and was released. Michael L. Koenig, the lawyer for Horvat, said that there’s a question if his client was operating the ship at all.
50 years ago
Sept. 28, 1972: Jefferson County Dog Warden Kenneth Sutton came under the scrutiny of Brownville residents after the county official shot a dog in a residential district with children nearby. The 7:30 a.m. shooting of Mrs. Gladys Kinne’s dog led to Jefferson County deputies to be dispatched to the incident scene. The dog warden brandished a shotgun during the incident and also his sidearm pistol was discharged.
75 years ago
Sept. 27, 1947: A four lane highway from Watertown to Pulaski is being considered, according to the state superintendent of public works. “Traffic is sufficient to warrant four lanes between Pulaski and Syracuse, into the southern entrance of Watertown, so that would leave very little space in between those points,” Charles H. Sells stated. A third lane is also being added to Route 11 during upgrades there.
100 years ago
Sept. 28, 1922: About ten members of the local branch of the Naval Militia left this morning for Chicago, where they will get a submarine chaser which will be brought to Sackets Harbor. The men will return aboard the chaser.
125 years ago
Sept. 28, 1897: The physicians at Madison Barracks think that the condition of Private Brown, a shooting victim by a sergeant in his chain of command, is slightly improved today. The left leg, which has been almost black because of his stoppage of the circulation, presents a more favorable appearance today. Brown’s spirits are better and he is feeling stronger. Amputation concerns may take several days to abate.
150 years ago
Sept. 28, 1872: Farmers in certain quarters have so many apples that they don’t know what to do with them. They cannot get enough barrels to hold them even after they make them into cider.
The world
1912: The Ulster Covenant is signed by some 500,000 Ulster Protestant Unionists in opposition to the Third Irish Home Rule Bill.
1919: Race riots begin in Omaha, Neb.
1924: The first aerial circumnavigation is completed by a team from the US Army.
1928: Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.
1941: World War II: The Drama uprising against the Bulgarian occupation in northern Greece begins.
1941: Ted Williams achieves a .406 batting average for the season, and becomes the last major league baseball player to bat .400 or better.
1944: World War II: Soviet Army troops liberate Klooga concentration camp in Estonia.
1951: CBS makes the first color televisions available for sale to the general public, but the product is discontinued less than a month later.
1961: A military coup in Damascus effectively ends the United Arab Republic, the union between Egypt and Syria.
1970: Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser dies of a heart attack in Cairo.
1973: The ITT Building in New York City is bombed in protest at ITT’s alleged involvement in the coup d’état in Chile.
1975: The Spaghetti House siege, in which nine people are taken hostage, takes place in London.
1986: The Democratic Progressive Party becomes the first opposition party in Taiwan.
1992: A Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes into a hill in Nepal, killing all 167 passengers and crew.
1994: The cruise ferry MS Estonia sinks in the Baltic Sea, killing 852 people.
1995: Bob Denard and a group of mercenaries take the islands of the Comoros in a coup.
1995: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
2000: Al-Aqsa Intifada: Ariel Sharon visits Al-Aqsa Mosque known to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
2008: Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuel ground-launched vehicle to put a payload into orbit by the RatSat mission.
2008: The Singapore Grand Prix is held as Formula One’s inaugural night race, with Fernando Alonso winning the event. Almost a year later it was revealed that Alonso’s team-mate Nelson Piquet Jr. had been ordered to crash his car to help bring out the safety car and give Alonso the advantage and win.
2009: The military junta leading Guinea attacks a protest rally, killing or wounding 1,400 people.
2012: Somali and African Union forces launch a coordinated assault on the Somali port of Kismayo to take back the city from al-Shabaab militants.
2014: The 2014 Hong Kong protests begin in response to restrictive political reforms imposed by the NPC in Beijing.
2016: The 2016 South Australian blackout occurs, lasting up to three days in some areas.
2018: The 7.5 Mw 2018 Sulawesi earthquake, which triggered a large tsunami, leaves 4,340 dead and 10,679 injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.