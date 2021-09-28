Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 28, 2011: Officials of the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles agree the state’s decision to eliminate the eye test for license renewals is a mistake. The state DMV announced Tuesday it is abolishing the eye test requirement as part of its effort to allow more motorists to renew their licenses online or by mail. They will be required only to self-certify that their vision is acceptable.
25 years ago
Sept. 28, 1996: An island will be removed from Sandy Creek near Belleville to relieve flooding if state and federal agencies approve the project. It is 200 by 75 feet and was part of a dam built during the Civil War for a lumber mill. Over time, gravel and other materials washed up on the island, creating a barrier across much of the creek. The Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comment on the proposal until Oct. 4.
50 years ago
Sept. 28, 1971: Ground has been broken and preparations for construction are under way for a new $650,000 Canadian Customs and Immigration complex at the international border at the Thousand Islands Bridge. The complex will include a centralized customs and immigration office and inspection canopies. The present five traffic lanes will be increased to eight plus two especially for trucks.
75 years ago
Sept. 28, 1946: Angry Sackets Harbor residents today were on the lookout for a group of youthful vandals whose distorted sense of humor resulted in 18 flat tires shortly before 11 last night. Owners of an estimated dozen cars, attending a card party in the parish house at Christ Episcopal church, found that air had been released from at least one tire on two-thirds of the cars parked near the church, causing several people to walk home, and delaying others for an hour or more.
100 years ago
Sept. 28, 1921: The announcement Monday that a plan for a merger of the New York Air Brake company with the Automatic Straight Air Brake company has created considerable optimism for the future of Watertown through a boom in activities at the big Starbuck avenue plant. With the merger, the New York Air Brake would acquire an exclusive product, which is something it now lacks, for it manufactures brakes under Westinghouse patents.
125 years ago
Sept. 28, 1896: A special train has been secured for the purpose of conveying the Watertown guests to the wedding of Charles Holcomb to Miss Marion Woodruff, in Cape Vincent, on Wednesday afternoon of this week. The train will leave here at 1 p.m.
150 years ago
Sept. 28, 1871: F.M. Moore, Assistant Superintendent of the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg R.R. at Oswego, has been offered the position of Superintendent of the Utica and Black River Railroad. The Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad Company refuse to allow him to go.
The world
1996: Afghanistan’s former president (1986-92) Mohammad Najibullah tortured and murdered by the Taliban.
2008: SpaceX launches the first private spacecraft, Falcon 1.
