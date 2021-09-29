Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 29, 2011: A state police spokesman said that it was good police work that led to Tuesday’s $4.5 million cocaine bust on Route 11 in the town of Antwerp. It may be the north country’s biggest drug bust ever. About 230 pounds of cocaine were seized from a Canada-bound tractor trailer during a routine inspection conducted by the state police’s commercial vehicle inspection unit following a traffic stop at noon.
25 years ago
Sept. 29, 1996: A hydrogen gas explosion at a Canadian chemical plant gave an early-morning wake-up call to residents of much of northern St. Lawrence County on Saturday. The boom, which was heard, felt and rattled windows as far away as Canton and Potsdam, came from Dupont Canada’s Maitland, Ontario, plant. It damaged one of three complexes that make diamine, a chemical used in the manufacture of nylon. A small blaze that followed the explosion was put out by the plant’s fire brigade and there were no injuries.
50 years ago
Sept. 29, 1971: More than 270 persons attended the dedication ceremony of the Concordia Lutheran Church building Sunday morning. Services began with a “leave-taking” from the old building on North Massey Street, followed by an automobile procession to the new site at 818 Arsenal St. Concodria Church was organized in 1906 in large part due to efforts of a layman, Jacob Vogt, in whose memory the new altar and pulpit was dedicated.
75 years ago
Sept. 29, 1946: Monday will mark the last day that one can get a haircut in Pulaski for 65 scents or a shave for 35 cents. The three local shops have announced that thereafter the prices will be 75 cents for the haircuts and 50 cents for shave.
100 years ago
Sept. 29, 1921: Count Ilya Tolstoy, who will lecture in Carthage soon on “Russia and Conditions” is the second son of the late Leo Tolstoy, famous Russian novelist. He will speak under the auspices of the local Federation of Women’s Clubs and is sent by the Russian-American Relief. There will be no charge but a collection will be taken up for the relief fund.
125 years ago
Sept. 29, 1896: The new city hall is beginning to show something of how it will look when completed. It is needless to say that the effect will be an artistic one. The yellow brick in the rear, and the handsome stone front present a vivid contrast. The roof is not on, but it is expected that the work on it will be commenced in a few days.
150 years ago
Sept. 29, 1871: Dogs have lately done considerable damage to sheep in the vicinity of Smithville. Mr. Hiram Hill who has a flock of 40 sheep, had nine of them killed outright, and many others badly bitten. The dogs continued their depredations until Mr. Hill was compelled to sell the remainder of his flock to save them from total destruction.
The world
1493: Christopher Columbus leaves Cadiz, Spain, on his second voyage to the new world.
1789: Congress votes to create a U.S. army.
1833: A civil war breaks out in Spain between Carlists, who believe Don Carlos deserves the throne, and supporters of Queen Isabella.
1850: Mormon leader Brigham Young is named the first governor of the Utah Territory.
1879: Dissatisfied Ute Indians kill Agent Nathan Meeker and nine others in the “Meeker Massacre.”
1932: A five-day work week is established for General Motors workers.
1943: Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf is published in the United States.
1960: General Douglas MacArthur officially returns Seoul, South Korea, to President Syngman Rhee.
1962: Canada launches its first satellite, Alouette 1.
1966: Chevrolet introduces the Camaro, which will become an iconic car.
1979: John Paul II becomes the first pope ever to visit Ireland.
1990: The YF-22, later named F-22 Raptor, flies for the first time.
1992: Brazilian President Fernando Collor de Mello impeached for corruptions; he was the youngest president in the nation’s history, taking office at age 40 in 1990.
2008: Dow Jones Industrial Average plummets 777.68 points in the wake of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual bankruptcies, the largest single-day point loss in Wall Street history.
2009: An 8.1 earthquake causes a tidal wave that claims 189 lives in Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga.
