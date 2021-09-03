Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 3, 2011: It’s not just the students who will be different this school year — teachers and administrators will be graded on how their students perform starting this school year, because the state Board of Regents adopted the Common Core Standards last school year. As part of annual professional performance reviews, teachers will be rated on a 100-point scale, and labeled as either highly effective, effective, developing or ineffective.
25 years ago
Sept. 3, 1996: The state’s plan for higher school standards came through to Watertown High School teachers via big screen television Tuesday. All district teachers watched state Education Commissioner Richard P. Mills’ address, which was broadcast to teachers across the state. The state plans a gradual move to a all-Regents system — which by 2003 will mandate that all students take Regents math, English, science and social studies.
50 years ago
Sept. 3, 1971: More than 200 local volunteers will be involved in the annual Jerry Lewis Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy on Labor Day weekend. For the first time, WWNY-TV, Channel 7, will broadcast the 20-hour marathon entertainment program. Dan Burgess will serve as the host of the local portions of the program.
75 years ago
Sept. 3, 1946: Thousands of children trooped back to their classes this morning after the long summer vacation. At the city’s two junior high schools and at the Watertown High school, the upperclassmen proceeded to initiate those entering the institutions for the first time. While the hazing apparently was mild, numerous pupils appeared on the streets late in the morning with lipstick-smeared faces after having been put through their paces by the older students.
100 years ago
Sept. 3, 1921: Ogdensburg Mayor Lynch yesterday refused to grant a pawn-broker’s license to a Watertown man, who made application for it to do business there. The mayor said the city had not had a pawn shop for upwards of 30 years and that he did not consider the conditions were favorable for opening a business of that kind here at present.
125 years ago
Sept. 3, 1896: The Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg R.R. will run its 11th annual mammoth excursion to New York, Tuesday, Oct. 6. Tickets will be good ten days; the fare, $7; sleeping cars, $2 per berth; drawing room chairs, $1.50 each. His honor, W. L. Stong, the mayor of New York city, gracefully extends a cordial welcome to R.W. & O excursionists.
150 years ago
Sept. 3, 1871: The International Horse Fair for 1871 promises to be a great success. Horses arrive daily. To-day one entrie of 12 horses was made, and several celebrated running horses have arrived. The grand stand for ladies is nearly completed and will seat a large number. The seats will be covered and command a splendid view of the entire track.
The world
1777: The American flag (stars & stripes), approved by Congress on June 14th, is carried into battle for the first time by a force under General William Maxwell.
1838: Frederick Douglass escapes slavery disguised as a sailor. He would later write The Narrative Life of Frederick Douglass, his memoirs about slave life.
1969: Ho Chi Minh, the leader of North Vietnam, dies.
1989: U.S. begins shipping military aircraft and weapons to Columbia for use against that country’s drug lords.
1994: Russia and China sign a demarcation agreement to end dispute over a stretch of their border and agree they will no longer target each other with nuclear weapons.
2001: Protestant loyalists in Belfast, Ireland, begin an 11-week picket of the Holy Cross Catholic school for girls, sparking rioting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.