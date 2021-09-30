Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 30, 2011: Carthage Free Library held the official groundbreaking Thursday for the building’s $1.1 million expansion. And to put an exclamation point on the day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a grant and loan package for the project: a $50,000 grant and a $450,000 loan. The expansion and renovations will include doubling the size of the computer lab, adding a wheelchair lift and expanding the building by 3,400 square feet.
25 years ago
Sept. 30, 1996: Great American’s 34 stores were sold Monday by bankrupt Victory Markets Inc., Utica, to individual operators. For the State Street store, the sale means the end of three years of neglect, hiring limitations and dwindling inventory, said Lynn R. Lockwood, new owner of the Watertown and Boonville Great Americans.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1971: After 13 years without one, and after six years of conscientious effort to secure one, the residents of Copenhagen will finally have a practicing physician in their midst within the next few months. Dr. George T. Pierson, who for the past three years has practiced in Sparta, N.J., has agreed to move with his family to this section and work out of the soon-to-be-completed Copenhagen Medical Center.
75 years ago
Sept. 30, 1946: Jay walkers pulled up short — usually embarrassed and startled — today as police tried out an experiment working so successfully in many other cities, in which Patrolman Floyd W. Trickey, police traffic expert, manned a powerful loud speaking system in a prowl car to detect violations in the business section. Many were warned as they crossed against the light between the Arcade and Y.M.C.A. corner. Between warnings, Patrolman Trickey read traffic fatality statistics to pedestrians and car drivers.
100 years ago
Sept. 30, 1921: Nearly 1,500 women attended the F.A. Empsalll Company fashion show at the Black River Valley Club Wednesday afternoon and evening and several hundred were turned away. The large ball room of the club was not large enough to accommodate the crowd which sought admission.
125 years ago
Sept. 30, 1896: There are more pupils in the Carthage schools than ever before. Some of the rooms are so crowded that benches have had to be brought in to accommodate the pupils. There are less non-residents than in former years, owing to the hard times. It would be impossible to accommodate them if they desired to come.
150 years ago
Sept. 30, 1871: The Evans Mills Cheese Factory sold ... 2,000 boxes of cheese, at 14 cents per pound. This is, we believe, the highest price yet paid for any in this section. The sale comes to about $16,800.
The world
1630: John Billington, one of the original pilgrims who sailed to the New World on the Mayflower, becomes the first man executed in the English colonies. He is hanged for having shot another man during a quarrel.
1791: Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute is performed for the first time in Vienna
1846: The first anesthetized tooth extraction is performed by Dr. William Morton in Charleston, Mass.
1864: Confederate troops fail to retake Fort Harrison from the Union forces during the siege of Petersburg.
1927: Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season off Tom Zachary in Yankee Stadium, New York City.
1935: George Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess opens at the Colonial Theatre in Boston.
1938: Under German threats of war, Britain, France, Germany and Italy sign an accord permitting Germany to take control of Sudetenland—a region of Czechoslovakia inhabited by a German-speaking minority.
1955: Actor and teen idol James Dean is killed in a car crash while driving his Porsche on his way to enter it into a race in Salinas, Calif.
1960: Fifteen African nations are admitted to the United Nations.
1962: U.S. Marshals escort James H. Meredith into the University of Mississippi; two die in the mob violence that follows.
1965: The 30 September Movement unsuccessfully attempts coup against Indonesian government; an anti-communist purge in the aftermath results in over 500,000 deaths.
1972: Pro baseball great Roberto Clemente hits his 3,000th — and final — hit of his career.
1975: The AH-64 Apache attack helicopter makes its first flight.
2009: Earthquakes in Sumatra kill more than 1,115 people.
