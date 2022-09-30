Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 30, 2012: Watertown’s Engineering Office is so worried about the bricks and pieces falling from the nearly century-old Masonic Temple that it has banned the public from going inside the deteriorating city landmark. The city office expressed interest when informed of a 1914 story where two construction workers were killed and two others were severely injured when a cornice of the building collapsed on scaffolding and buried some workers under 30 tons of debris. City Engineer Kurt Hauk noted “Here we are all of these years later, it’s kind of surreal when you think about it,” in reference to the facade.
25 years ago
Sept. 30, 1997: A bull moose was spotted in the Town of Potsdam on Route 310, attracting a bevy of onlookers, some with binoculars. The moose was near the Jon R. Greenwood large dairy complex around 4 p.m. and believed to be interested in the cows located there. The moose was believed to be young and had a small rack of horns. A moose spotted in Pierrepont fit the stated description and may be the same one.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1972: The Watertown High School Class of 1973 has concluded its magazine drive with a total of $21,389 in subscriptions sold, establishing a new all-time record and surpassing the Class of 1972’s record by $3,600. The drive was conducted over a two-week period with the class seniors canvassing the entire city. The class will receive 40 per cent of this total for financing senior class activities.
75 years ago
Sept. 30, 1947: 400 dealers, souvenir hunters, buyers and the merely curious assembled at the Calumet Castle of Clayton, the former home of the late C.G. Emery, at the public auction of the house furnishings held there yesterday. In all probability this is the first opportunity most residents of Clayton have had to set foot within its doors. The exotic floor coverings drew special interest from local rug buyers.
100 years ago
Sept. 30, 1922: Persons of wealth living in Jefferson county who seek to evade the intent of the fuel law by purchasing car loads of independent anthracite coal will find their activities severely dealt with, according to a statement by Atty. Edward N. Smith, county fuel administrator. The official declared that several instances of this attempted practice had been brought to his attention as law violations.
125 years ago
Sept. 30, 1897: Madison Barracks is the site of bicycle maneuvers underway by the 9th Infantry along the Watertown and Brownville roads outside of Sackets Harbor. Blank ammunition was issued to the troops and sounds of the simulated gunfire were heard by local residents. The exercise was planned to stymie invading force advancement using a fixed line of control that maintained unit integrity amidst enemy contact.
150 years ago
Sept. 30, 1872: The Potsdam Fair is reported to have been a success. A good show generally, and a large attendance. The receipts amounted to over $5,000. It is estimated that fully 11,000 people were in attendance during the last day commenced on the 27th.
The world
1906: The Royal Galician Academy, the Galician language’s biggest linguistic authority, starts working in La Coruña, Spain.
1907: The McKinley National Memorial, the final resting place of assassinated U.S. President William McKinley and his family, is dedicated in Canton, Ohio.
1935: The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.
1938: The League of Nations unanimously outlaws “intentional bombings of civilian populations”.
1939: NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.
1941: World War II: The Babi Yar massacre comes to an end.
1943: The United States Merchant Marine Academy is dedicated by President Roosevelt.
1944: The Germans commence a counter offensive to retake the Nijmegen salient, this having been captured by the allies during Operation Market Garden.
1945: The Bourne End rail crash, in Hertfordshire, England, kills 43.
1947: The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.
1947: Pakistan joins the United Nations.
1949: The Berlin Airlift ends.
1954: The U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus is commissioned as the world’s first nuclear-powered vessel.
1962: James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.
1965: Six Indonesian Army generals were assassinated by the September 30 Movement. The PKI was blamed for the latter, resulting in mass killings of suspected leftists afterwards.
1966: Bechuanaland declares its independence, and becomes the Republic of Botswana.
1968: The Boeing 747 is rolled out and shown to the public for the first time.
1970: Jordan makes a deal with the PFLP for the release of the remaining hostages from the Dawson’s Field hijackings.
1975: Malév Flight 240 crashes into the Mediterranean Sea while on approach to Beirut International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 60.
1978: Finnair Flight 405 aircraft was hijacked by Aarno Lamminparras in Oulu, Finland.[6]
1980: Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.
1993: The 6.2 Mw Latur earthquake shakes Maharashtra, India with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe) killing 9,748 and injuring 30,000.
1999: The Tokaimura nuclear accident causes the deaths of two technicians in Japan’s second-worst nuclear accident.
2000: Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Twelve-year-old Muhammad al-Durrah is shot and killed on the second day of the Second Intifada.
2005: Controversial drawings of Muhammad are printed in a Danish newspaper.
2009: The 7.6 Mw Sumatra earthquake leaves 1,115 people dead.
2016: Hurricane Matthew becomes a Category 5 hurricane, making it the strongest hurricane to form in the Caribbean Sea since 2007.
2016: Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.