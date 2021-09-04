Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 4, 2011: A 1-0 victory over SUNY Cortland on Saturday gave the Clarkson University women’s soccer team the championship of the North Country Classic, marking the first tournament title for the program in its 30-year history. Clarkson, under new coach Sarah Raymond, scored the only goal of the game off a corner kick in the 11th minute. Ellen Heenan scored the goal for the Golden Knights (2-0) and Alyssa Dausman provided the assist.
25 years ago
Sept. 4, 1996: A part-time master of business administration degree program offered by Clarkson University is attracting a lot of attention in the community. Clarkson decided to start offering the part-time option for people who have full-time jobs. Evening courses are offered in five-week modules. Victor P. Pease, dean of the school of business, estimated that it would take a person without the necessary foundation courses about five years to complete the degree requirements, and students with the foundation courses three or four years.
50 years ago
Sept. 4, 1971: Attendance at the 1971 State Fair took another dip Thursday. Fair officials were divided on explanations, but the reported outbreak of encephalitis several miles away, general economic conditions, and confusion about fair admission prices were possible reasons. The prices were originally higher than last year’s, but a federal Cost of Living Council ruling forced the fair to roll back admission and parking rates to last year’s rates.
75 years ago
Sept. 4, 1946: An old bayonet about two feet in length claimed by a soldier to be of British design of War of 1812 type and a rib bone about eight to ten inches long in excellent state of preservation have been unearthed by Mrs. Anna M. Brown, nurse, under one corner of an old house which she recently purchased on Hill street, Sackets Harbor. Hill street faces the westerly side of the War of 1812 battlefield.
100 years ago
Sept. 4, 1921: The Jefferson County National bank has decided that corn roasts, frankfurt roasts, marshmallow roasts and various other roasts are too common. This afternoon, after the books are balanced, officers and employes will hold a muskmelon party at Crystal Springs, formerly Prospect Heights, three miles from Clayton on the new town road.
125 years ago
Sept. 4, 1896: An unusually large acreage is being sown to rye and winter wheat by Jefferson county farmers, and as a consequence there is a brisk demand for those grains for seed, also for grass seed. The spring seeding in many places has been nearly a failure, hence farmers are taking this method for reseeding.
150 years ago
Sept. 4, 1871: During the month of August, Richland and Albion Stations shipped by express twenty tons of berries, abut nine tons of which came to this city. Whole valued at $3,000.
The world
1881: The Edison electric lighting system goes into operation as a generator serving 85 paying customers is switched on.
1893: Beatrix Potter sends a note to her governess’ son with the first drawing of Peter Rabbit, Cottontail and others. “The Tale of Petter Rabbit” is published eight years later.
1951: The first transcontinental television broadcast in America is carried by 94 stations.
1957: Arkansas governor Orval Faubus calls out the National Guard to bar African-American students from entering a Little Rock high school.
1967: Operation Swift begins as U.S. Marines engage North Vietnamese Army troops in Que Son Valley.
1972: Mark Spitz becomes first Olympic competitor to win 7 medals during a single Olympics Games.
1975: Sinai II Agreement between Egypt and Israel pledges that conflicts between the two countries “shall not be resolved by military force but by peaceful means.”
1998: Google founded by Stanford University students Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.