The north
10 years ago
Sept. 6, 2010: President Barack Obama’s recent redecoration had critics up in arms, with one Washington Times columnist calling the new Oval Office the “Boring Beige Box,” but the president’s choices have at least one supporter in Ogdensburg. “I was greatly relieved,” said Laura A. Foster, curator of the Frederic Remington Art Museum, when she found out that Remington’s “Broncho Buster” sculpture had survived the redecoration and still had a prominent place in the office of the world’s most powerful man.
25 years ago
Sept. 6, 1995: Site plans for a five-level medical office building on Public Square were approved by the Watertown City Council on Tuesday night. The structure is planned on the east end of the former Hotel Woodruff site. Because of sentimental feelings by city residents for the Hotel Woodruff, which was torn down in the 1970s, the office building was designed in a Romanesque style similar to the hotel’s.
50 years ago
Sept. 6, 1970: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was again alerted by the FBI Friday to be on the lookout for the Armstrong brothers, two of the four fugitives being sought for the Aug. 24 bombing at the University of Wisconsin. The subjects are now believed to be traveling in a stolen vehicle out of White Plains.
75 years ago
Sept. 6, 1945: The newly formed Alexandria Central School District, No. 2, located in the village of Alexandria Bay, opened Tuesday with the addition of kindergarten and instrumental music being taught. Four buses will be used for transportation. All children in grades seven to twelve will come to Alexandria Bay. Children in grades one to six may go to the Plessis and Goose Bay schools.
100 years ago
Sept. 6, 1920: Rarely if ever has an aviator stood on the wing of an airplane while doing the loop the loop, until yesterday, when Lynn Walker thrilled about 6,000 persons at the Lowville fair as Lieut. Stuart J. Davies sent his plane into a complete turnover and clung to his perilous post in easy view of the audience below.
125 years ago
Sept. 6, 1895: Yesterday afternoon Miss Natalie Carpenter aged one year, entertained about 20 of her baby friends. It was a novel but very charming event. Each guest received a bunch of sweet-peas, tied with a daisy ribbon, and some toy as a souvenir of the occasion. Many of her boy friends brought little remembrances to their dainty little hostess. During the afternoon Fred Hart took pictures of the charming group.
150 years ago
Sept. 6, 1870: Twenty swine, 33 cows and 39 horses were entered yesterday for the Fair. Up to that time probably not one half the number had been entered. If we are blessed with good weather, we shall without doubt have the largest exhibition as a county show ever held here.
The world
1847: Henry David Thoreau leaves Walden Pond and moves back into town, to Concord, Mass.
1901: President William McKinley is shot while attending a reception at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo by 28-year-old anarchist Leon Czolgosz. McKinley dies eight days later, the third American president assassinated.
1941: Germany announces that all Jews living in the country will have to begin wearing a Star of David.
1953: The last American and Korean prisoners are exchanged in Operation Big Switch, the last official act of the Korean War.
1988: Lee Roy Young becomes the first African-American Texas Ranger in the force’s 165-year history.
1997: Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales: over 1 million people line London’s streets to honor her and 2.5 billion watched the event on TV.
Love local history? Listen to Second Look at wdt.me/secondlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.