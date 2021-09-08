Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 8, 2011: Hurricane Irene has come and gone, but its effects are still lingering throughout parts of northern New York. A number of popular hiking trails throughout the eastern portion of the Adirondacks will remain closed as they recover from the wrath of what hit more than a week ago as Tropical Storm Irene. The closure of these trails and campgrounds has cut into what may be the busiest season for the Adirondack region in terms of hiking.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1996: Bulldozers have spent much of the summer carving up a big section of Fort Drum, creating what will soon be the largest training range on post. When the $9.2 million project is finished next year, everything from M-1 tanks to armed helicopters to infantry soldiers will hone their fighting skills in Range 23’s firing lanes. Range 23 is one of the largest projects at the Army post since a range renovation program began in 1992.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1971: More than 1,500 pupils streamed into the three wings of the new Wiley Elementary School this morning after a brief ribbon cutting ceremony which opened the doors of the building, formerly known as “the complex.” About 1,560 children in grades four through six are expected at the school today.
75 years ago
Sept. 8, 1946: After ten years of service, the weather station on the top of Whiteface mountain will be decommissioned on Oct. 1 and the observations will be discontinued from that point. During the war, the naval base at Baltimore depended on the Whiteface observatory to control their weather prediction at the point in giving out the weather conditions along the coast.
100 years ago
Sept. 8, 1921: When the village schools at Lowville opened their doors Tuesday morning, principals and teachers were greeted by more pupils than could be accommodated. Each grade at State street school with the exception of those divided last year, is overcrowded and in nearly every room two pupils are occupying one seat. At the academy the same difficulty is met, with class rooms being badly congested.
125 years ago
Sept. 8, 1896: The 70th annual exhibition of the Jefferson Agricultural society opened today under the most favorable conditions. The weather is everything that could be desired, the entries promise to be larger than last year, there having been about 900 entries made up to last night, which was 400 more than was made before the fair opened last year.
150 years ago
Sept. 8, 1871: House for sale on Boyd St. — First class square roofed house, just finished up in the most modern style. All the rooms pleasant and convenient. Water, Bath Room, and splendid Cellar. Can be bought at a bargain. For further particulars enquire of D.W. Rickerson, Under the Baptist Church.
The world
1504: Michelangelo’s 13-foot marble statue of David is unveiled in Florence, Italy.
1628: John Endecott arrives with colonists at Salem, Mass., where he will become the governor.
1644: The Dutch colony of New Amsterdam surrenders to the British fleet that sails into its harbor. Five years later, the British change the name to New York.
1755: British forces under William Johnson defeat the French and the Indians at the Battle of Lake George.
1760: The French surrender the city of Montreal to the British.
1906: Robert Turner invents the automatic typewriter return carriage.
1960: President Dwight Eisenhower dedicates NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.
1960: Penguin Books in Britain is charged with obscenity for trying to publish the D.H. Lawrence novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”
1971: The Kennedy Center opens in Washington, DC with a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass.
1974: President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard M. Nixon for any crimes arising from the Watergate scandal he may have committed while in office.
1988: Wildfires in Yellowstone National Park in the US, the world’s first national park, force evacuation of the historic Old Faithful Inn; visitors and employees evacuate but the inn is saved.
1991: Macedonian Independence Day; voters overwhelmingly approve referendum to form the Republic of Macedonia, independent of Yugoslavia.
1994: USAir Flight 427 crashes on approach to Pittsburgh International Airport, killing all 132 people aboard; subsequent investigation leads to changes in manufacturing practices and pilot training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.