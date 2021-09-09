Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 9, 2011: A new store is coming to Gouverneur. The Peebles department store chain will open a new location at 471 E. Main St. in October. It will join the Peebles stores at 701 Canton St. in Ogdensburg and 230 W. Main St. in Malone in selling brand-name apparel, accessories, footwear and cosmetics in the north country.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 1996: Theresa, Philadelphia and Boonville villages have joined a cooperative of New York municipalities contracting to buy power from several suppliers — the first such agreement in the state. The three villages, along with 22 others, are charter members of the New York Municipal Power Agency, which has signed long-term contracts to buy energy at fixed prices from Northeast Utilities, Ontario Hydro and New York State Electric & Gas Corp. through 2008.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1971: Members of the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce have been urged by Chamber president Frank A. Empsall to show support for President Nixon’s wage-price freeze. “For the past several years,” Mr. Empsall wrote in the Chamber’s monthly newsletter, “I have seen how inflation has been tearing our country apart.” He urges members to write letters to the President or use the Chamber-furnished cards to show support for the policy.
75 years ago
Sept. 9, 1946: After being closed for approximately 35 years, the Pine Grove school in District No. 8, town of Watson, will open this week for regular classes. The pupils will come from nearby families who requested the school be reopened. Final decision was reached after a vote of the taxpayers affirmed the need for the school. Extensive repairs of the building were required.
100 years ago
Sept. 9, 1921: J.J. Newberry & Company will open its new five, ten and 25-cent store in the Woodruff hotel building for the inspection of the public Friday afternoon and for business Saturday morning. In opening this store, J.J. Newberry & Company will be launching its 26th store. The company began business ten years ago, opening its first store in Stroudsburg, Pa.
125 years ago
Sept. 9, 1896: George Williams, of No. 15 Gale street, has recovered, through the aid and exertions of the police, his $100 bicycle, which was stolen from him three months ago. It is the second stolen wheel the police have recovered this month. More thieves are arrested for stealing bicycles than for house breaking or petit larceny. Every day the police department receives postal cards from other cities giving descriptions of stolen wheels.
150 years ago
Sept. 9, 1871: Although we hear of an occasional fisticuffs about town and on the fair grounds, the city has been commendably quiet during the Horse Fair.
The world
1948: Kim Il-sung declares the establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
1956: Elvis Presley makes his first appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”
1969: Canada’s Official Languages Act takes effect, making French equal to English as a language within the nation’s government.
1971: Attica Prison Riot; the four-day riot leaves 39 dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.