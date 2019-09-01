The north
10 years ago
Sept. 1, 2009: Broadway star Ted Keegan delivered his musical autobiography Saturday when he enthralled a capacity audience at the Dulles State Office building. Using family photos and artifacts, Mr. Keegan gave tribute to the community which nurtured him. The audience, which included some of his music teachers — J. Lee Flynn, Dorothy Willaman and Joan Jones — who worked with Mr. Keegan while he was a student in Watertown schools, left impressed and proud.
25 years ago
Sept. 1, 1994: Testing of Jefferson County’s 911 emergency telephone system is complete and results due next week will show if a September start date can be met. If little fine-tuning is needed, people could begin dialing the three emergency digits and have their name and address displayed automatically on a computer screen by the end of September.
50 years ago
Sept. 1, 1969: Fair weather and more than 1,000 eager bass anglers contributed to an exceptionally fine fishing derby held Saturday and Sunday. The annual small mouth bass derby was held at Comin’s Marina in Chaumont and was sponsored by WWNY-TV’s North Country Sportsman. The contest was conducted by Glenn Gough, North Country Sportsman’s host and William J. Saiff, Jr., director at WWNY-TV.
75 years ago
Sept. 1, 1944: Mr. and Mrs. Leon Virkler have sold their farm a mile from Croghan on the Lowville road, to Howard Virkler, a nephew of Mr. Virkler. Howard will represent the fifth generation of Virklers to operate this farm. The original owner, Rudolph Virkler, located there about a century ago, clearing the land and erecting a log cabin.
100 years ago
Sept. 1, 1919: As the result of too much dime novel reading Harry Leonard, 14, and John Dumas, 15 years of age of Pierrepont, are in trouble. The lads had started on a grand career of crime but were brought up with a sharp jerk Friday. They had broken into the store of Earl Gleason in Pierrepont five or six times. Their undoing occurred when Leonard, who appears to have been the leader, cashed a check in Gouverneur, which he had obtained from the Gleason store.
125 years ago
Sept. 1, 1894: Hiram Peters, Robert Storms, Robert Clinton and Sherman Lawson, all Canadians, have declared their intention to forsake Victoria and be loyal to Uncle Sam.
150 years ago
Sept. 1, 1869: The Post Office in Watetown has been designated by the Post Master General, as an international money order office between the United States and Switzerland. Persons wishing to remit money to, or receive it from that country, will find the money order system a safe and cheap mode of conveyance.
The world
1807: Aaron Burr is arrested in Mississippi for complicity in a plot to establish a Southern empire in Louisiana and Mexico.
1836: Protestant missionary Dr. Marcus Whitman leads a party to Oregon. His wife, Narcissa, is one of the first white women to travel the Oregon Trail.
1894: By an act of Congress, Labor Day is declared a national holiday.
1904: Helen Keller graduates with honors from Radcliffe College.
1942: A federal judge in Sacramento, Calif., upholds the government’s detention of Japanese-Americans and Japanese nationals as a war measure.
1951: Australia, New Zealand and the United States sign the ANZUS Treaty, a mutual defense pact.
1969: Colonel Muammar Gaddafi seizes power in Libya following a coup.
1970: Dr. Hugh Scott of Washington, D.C. becomes the first African-American superintendent of schools in a major U.S. city.
1972: America’s Bobby Fischer beats Russia’s Boris Spassky in Reykjavik, Iceland, to become world chess champion.
1979: US spacecraft Pioneer 11 makes the first-ever flyby of Saturn.
1985: The wreck of the Titanic found by Dr. Robert Ballard and Jean Louis Michel in a joint U.S. and French expedition.
1998: On National Day, Vietnam releases 5,000 prisoners, including political dissidents.
2004: Armed terrorists take children and adults hostage in the Beslan school hostage crisis in North Ossetia, Russia.
