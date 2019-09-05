Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 5, 2009: St. Anthony’s and St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic churches in Watertown will share a priest by month’s end. The Rev. Donald A. Robinson, pastor of St. Anthony’s, will minister to the parishioners of both churches, and the Rev. Arthur J. LaBaff, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church, will move to Clayton and LaFargeville parishes. The diocese attributed the consolidation efforts to a combination of an aging priest population and changing demographics.
25 years ago
Sept. 5, 1994: After 50 years as a veterinarian, Dr. Clyde M. Haller formally retired last week. Dr. Haller said he and his wife, Audrey M. Haller, are finishing up some loose ends of their practice, which was established in 1948. The veterinary business covered southern Jefferson County and part of Oswego County, caring mostly for horses and cattle, but also for pets. “I could write a book,” Dr. Haller said. “There’s been so many changes” in 50 years.
50 years ago
Sept. 5, 1969: Seven high school football games, featuring teams in this section, will be broadcast over WWNY, the Watertown Daily Times station, during the fall campaign. Tony C. Malara, director of radio for WWNY, said all games will be broadcast “live” with Glenn Gouch at the “mike.”
75 years ago
Sept. 5, 1944: Startled northern New York residents were recovering today from the shock of this section’s worst earthquake and the disturbance, which centered in Massena and Cornwall, Ont., caused thousands of dollars in damage and at least two persons were injured, one seriously. Chimneys fell in Massena and Cornwall, plate glass windows dropped into the streets and roofs of some large buildings were shaken loose.
100 years ago
Sept. 5, 1919: Secretary of State Robert Lansing will arrive in Henderson Harbor by automobile tomorrow morning. He will not visit Watertown for several days, but will remain at his summer home at the Harbor for a week or so. The telephone company has run a line to the Lansing home at the Harbor in order that the Secretary of State can get in quick communication with Washington should occasion arise.
125 years ago
Sept. 5, 1894: A telephone cable box on the large pole in Arcade street was set on fire at 8:45 this morning by a current from the street car trolly or electric light wires. The fire department responded, but their services were not needed. Lineman John Dobbs mounted the pole with a chemical fire extinguisher and put out the blaze. The damage is $125.
150 years ago
Sept. 5, 1869: Persons going to Camp-meeting this week near Evans’ Mills by Railroad, should buy a Camp-meeting ticket to Evans’ Mills. Call for a Camp-meeting ticket.
The world
1969: Charges are brought against US lieutenant William Calley in the March 1968 My Lai Massacre during Vietnam War.
1972: “Black September,” a Palestinian terrorist group take 11 Israeli athletes hostage at the Olympic Games in Munich; by midnight all hostages and all but 3 terrorists are dead.
1977: Voyager 1 space probe launched.
1980: World’s longest tunnel opens; Switzerland’s St. Gotthard Tunnel stretches 10.14 miles (16.224 km) from Goschenen to Airolo.
1984: Space Shuttle Discovery lands afters its maiden voyage.
1996: Hurricane Fran comes ashore near Cape Fear, No. Car. It will kill 27 people and cause more than $3 billion in damage.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.