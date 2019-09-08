The north
10 years ago
Sept. 8, 2009: The revamped Black River Fall Fest will bring back a tradition started in the late 1990s to herald the arrival of autumn. The event, which will be held Saturday on Public Square, is not only a continuation of the original Black River Fall Fest but also an offshoot of the Downtown Business Association’s Summer Fest held last year in the Paddock Arcade.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1994: A Watertown woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy Sunday afternoon while sitting in the front seat of a minivan at Thompson Park. The baby was delivered with the help of her husband and a retired firefighter who just happened to be at the park that afternoon with his grandchildren. An ambulance arrived 10 minutes later and transported the mother and baby to the Samaritan Medical Center. Both were given a clean bill of health.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1969: Fire reported at 12:30 Sunday afternoon destroyed a large yacht house owned by Dr. John Murphy, Syracuse, on Basswood Island on the St. Lawrence River between Thousand Island Park and Clayton. The Murray Island fire department managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby pump house and the doctor’s large summer home.
75 years ago
Sept. 8, 1944: Plans have been completed to welcome a large number of prominent midwestern business men who will arrive in Ogdensburg from Chicago Monday on the cruise ship North American, it was revealed today. Sufficient cars to permit taking the visitors on sight-seeing tours of the city and vicinity would be provided and arrangements made to take those desiring the trip to the proposed power site on the St. Lawrence.
100 years ago
Sept. 8, 1919: Twenty-five dentists of this city and several dentists from out of town will attend the corn roast and business meeting of the Jefferson County dental Society at the farm of Dr. Delancey B. Armstrong near Adams this evening, The dentists will meet at the Woodruff hotel and will leave in automobiles for Adams.
125 years ago
Sept. 8, 1894: It has come to be a settled fact that Watertown is suffering from an epidemic of typhoid fever. While there are not so many cases as rumor recently represented, the disease is certainly unusually prevalent. It is difficult to trace the cases to any particular cause unless it may be the drinking water supplies because of the dry weather.
150 years ago
Sept. 8, 1869: The testimony of our corporal system is that yesterday and last night were the hottest 24 hours of this season. It is not often that the hottest weather of a summer occurs in September. We doubt if a like occurrence can be recalled during a century past.
The world
1644: The Dutch colony of New Amsterdam surrenders to the British fleet that sails into its harbor. Five years later, the British change the name to New York.
1906: Robert Turner invents the automatic typewriter return carriage.
1935: Senator Huey Long of Louisiana is shot to death in the state capitol, allegedly by Dr. Carl Austin Weiss, Jr.
1971: The Kennedy Center opens in Washington, DC with a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass.
1974: President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard M. Nixon for any crimes arising from the Watergate scandal he may have committed while in office.
1988: Wildfires in Yellowstone National Park in the US, the world’s first national park, force evacuation of the historic Old Faithful Inn; visitors and employees evacuate but the inn is saved.
1994: USAir Flight 427 crashes on approach to Pittsburgh International Airport, killing all 132 people aboard; subsequent investigation leads to changes in manufacturing practices and pilot training.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.