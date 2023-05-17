Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 17, 2013: Valley Brook Drive-In lives to see another season. The circa 1952 drive-in movie theater on Burdicks Crossing Road was facing extinction last year as changes in the movie industry indicated theaters would have to convert to a new digital projection system by September.
25 years ago
May 17, 1998: Warm temperatures bring early visitors out to the beach. By mid- afternoon with temperatures reaching 86 degrees, more than 100 people had entered state parks, an unusually high number for this time of year.
50 years ago
May 17, 1973: A bogus $5 Canadian bill was discovered Wednesday at the National Bank of Northern New York. City Detective Gordon A. Spinner said officials from a Canadian bank confirmed for persons’ at the local bank the bill, received Monday in a deposit from Westons Shoppers City, was a counterfeit bill.
75 years ago
May 17, 1948: City Councilman John H. Newman, 117 Francis Street, today started his 44th year as an employee of the St. Lawrence division, New York Central Railroad, as station master. Mr. Newman, a native of Cape Vincent, began his railroad career on May 17, 1905, as a baggage man in the Watertown station.
100 years ago
May 17, 1923: The H.H. Babcock company, announcing a new policy today, will be operated as separate units in the manufacture of bodies for pleasure cars and commercial vehicles. Greater efficiency in manufacture was the main reason for the change. Besides, indications appear particularly bright according to Babcock officials, for an unusually active summer and fall. The company is now working on contracts for Lincoln and Franklin automobile and their own commercial bodies.
125 years ago
May 17, 1898: The YMCA Bicycle Club is now ready for actual service, and its first run of the season is to occur this evening. The wheelmen are to meet at the YMCA rooms at 6:45. A run will be taken to Huntingtonville and return. The procession will be headed by Instructor Simpson.
150 years ago
May 17, 1873: The trap shooting on Friday afternoon on the River Park grounds passed of pleasantly. Mr. Geo. Haas did the “pulling,” Mr. B.D. Adsit the scoring, and Messers. E.C. White, J.M. Sigourney and A. Coates acted as judges. Mr. G. W. Flower took the first honor on the single shot, and Mr. W.D. Wilson on the double. No prizes were offered.
