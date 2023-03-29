Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 29, 2013: Belleville: The Sackets Harbor Athletic Booster Club and the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department will each receive $2,500 after a Mannsville farmer won money from a national fund. Harold W. Nohle was able to give the donations after winning the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
25 years ago
March 29, 1998: Ice storm clouds had green linings for Jefferson County innkeepers, who collected about $3 million from room rentals in December, January and February — triple their take of one year before.
50 years ago
March 29, 1973: Expanded airport facilities including two new additions to the terminal building and a new security fence, will be outlined in a Watertown airport security application. The proposed changes to the terminal building include an additional one story wing on the building’s south side to provide a “sterile area” for 70 people.
75 years ago
March 29, 1948: Carthage: It is hoped that the return of the cold will halt the flow of sap into the buds of local maple trees and keep it running for tapping. Farmers agree, however, that several more cold nights will be needed to ensure a renewed flow of sap. The fact that snow continued to fall during the day led sugar men to believe that the cold may hang on long enough for a profitable tapping.
100 years ago
March 29, 1923: Gouverneur: New schedules for electric service for both the St. Lawrence Transmission company and the Oswegatchie Light & Power company were received from the public service commission by A. M. Jepson, village clerk, yesterday. After April 1 power to be used for lighting will be sold on a meter basis while buyers who use the electricity for power will have the option of buying by meter or by a now flat rate.
125 years ago
March 29, 1898: Great Bend: William Peck, teacher of our village school, is supplying a vacancy in the Philadelphia High school, caused by sickness. Therefore our school did not begin today, as was expected.
150 years ago
March 29, 1873: Watertown: They do say that the Paddock street walks have been kept clear of snow more promptly than those of any other street in the city. The snow should be removed from the sidewalks before April 1st so that the boys may have no delay or trouble in nailing down horse shoes.
The world
1957 – The New York, Ontario and Western Railway makes its final run, the first major U.S. railroad to be abandoned in its entirety.
1971 – My Lai Massacre: Lieutenant William Calley is convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison.
1973 – Vietnam War: The last United States combat soldiers leave South Vietnam.
1999 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above the 10,000 mark (10,006.78) for the first time, during the height of the dot-com bubble.
1999 – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in India strikes the Chamoli district in Uttar Pradesh, killing 103.
2002 – In reaction to the Passover massacre two days prior, Israel launches Operation Defensive Shield against Palestinian militants, its largest military operation in the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
2004 – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia join NATO as full members.
2010 – Two suicide bombers hit the Moscow Metro system at the peak of the morning rush hour, killing 40.
2013 – At least 36 people are killed when a 16-floor building collapses in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.
2015 – Air Canada Flight 624 skids off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, after arriving from Toronto shortly past midnight. All 133 passengers and five crews on board survive, with 23 treated for minor injuries.
2016 – A United States Air Force F-16 crashes during takeoff from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.
2017 – Prime Minister Theresa May invokes Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, formally beginning the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.
