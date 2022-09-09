Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 9, 2012: Brasher Falls was the site of the first punt, pass and kick event held at the Tri-Town Arena. Former pro football players Eddie Kidd, Monte Spencer, and Samuel Kennedy cheered on the more than 40 participants in the event. There were four age groups for the ball skills competitions. The event was part of the Hometown Heroes Muskie Challenge and Riverfest, honoring Fort Drum’s wounded soldiers.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 1997: Watertown primary election voters polls opened at noon but a problem in setting the machines in all 18 districts locked the equipment up. Deputy Elections Commissioner Sandra Corey said emergency ballots were sent to all of the polling districts shortly after noon to allow voters to begin voting. She said the machines were being properly set. The problem was with city voting machines only.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1972: The Hotis Motel, located near the North edge of Watertown on Route 37, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Welby Hotis, has been sold. The purchasers are Mr. and Mrs. Willi Stoeber of Patricia Drive.
75 years ago
Sept. 9, 1947: Pine Camp commanding officer Col. J.M. England announced that a large accumulation of salvaged kindling wood, located on the military reservation, is now available for purchase by the public.
100 years ago
Sept. 9, 1922: Japanese paper industry executives T. Okawa and K. Satow visited Watertown to tour the Bagley and Sewall Company. Their company, H. Okawa, owns seven paper mills in Japan and already employs several of the Watertown manufacturer’s machines in their production line. One half of the total paper output of Japan is made in Mr. Okawa’s mills. Mr. Satow previously visited Watertown six years ago.
125 years ago
Sept. 9, 1897: The alarm about the Beaver river dam proves to have been unnecessary. The structure was leaking only under the cribs and the opening of the gates relieved the pressure so that there was no danger. The matter was given prompt attention by the commissioners in charge of the Black river water supply.
150 years ago
Sept. 9, 1872: Excellent paving is going on in front of the new sidewalk on the west side of Public Square. It is the best looking pavement to be seen anywhere in the city. It is done under the direction of the Messrs. Paddock, owners of the American block.
The world
1839: John Herschel takes the first glass plate photograph.
1948: Kim Il-sung declares the establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).
1956: Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.
1965: The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is established.
1971: The four-day Attica Prison riot begins, eventually resulting in 39 dead, most killed by state troopers retaking the prison.
1994: Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on STS-64.
