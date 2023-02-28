Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 28, 2013: A World War II-era American flag that has flown at U.S. military posts from Texas to Afghanistan was raised Wednesday at Fort Drum. The 48-star flag covered the casket of Marine Pfc. Joseph A’Hearn of Somerville, Mass., who died 68 years ago Wednesday from wounds suffered in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His grandson, Lt. Col. Christopher Moretti, serves with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
25 years ago
Feb. 28, 1998: The Watertown City Council at its Monday night meeting will vote on a proposed zoning ordinance change that would allow recycling centers in Watertown. City zoning law does not cover recycling centers. The closet facility would be considered a junk yard, which is allowed only in a heavy-industry-zone.
50 years ago
Feb. 28, 1973: Mrs. Elizabeth Young Norton was nominated as candidate for mayor at the Gouverneur Village Republican caucus Tuesday evening at the municipal building. Mrs. Norton stated she was not running as a woman but as someone who could contribute to the community.
75 years ago
Feb. 28, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. Harry LeDuke opened a grocery store in their garage Monday. Mrs. LeDuke is a daughter of the late E.V. Dowling who conducted a general store here for many years and a granddaughter of the late E. H. Dowling, a native of England who settled in Fine before the Civil War and also conducted a general store here for many years. They also served for several years as postmasters of Fine.
100 years ago
Feb. 28, 1923: The work of installing the new steel burglar-proof vault in the National Bank of Ogdensburg was completed yesterday and after the interior has been painted it will be ready for use. It contains 600 safety deposit boxes, 300 more than before. It is expected that the bank will move into its new quarters by May, 1st.
125 years ago
Feb. 28, 1898: Carthage: There is much comment on the fact that George W. Dickinson, editor of the Republican, and William B. Kesler, editor of the Tribune, head the republican and democratic village tickets. The two papers have long been bitterly opposed to each other. They have hurled choice language at each other and accused each other of various irregularities.
150 years ago
Feb. 28, 1873: Oswego: On Friday afternoon of last week the “worst storm of the season” began. It raged with great violence and with increased vigor until Tuesday morning of this week, when the elements rested, as though perfectly exhausted with their frantic exertions.
The world
1953 – James Watson and Francis Crick announce to friends that they have determined the chemical structure of DNA; the formal announcement takes place April 25 following publication in April’s Nature.
1983 – The final episode of “M*A*S*H” airs, with almost 106 million viewers. It still holds the record for the highest viewership of a season finale.
1993 – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas, with a warrant to arrest the group’s leader David Koresh. Four ATF agents and six Davidians die in the initial raid, starting a 51-day standoff.
2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII, in 1415.
