Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 11, 2013: Green os coming back this weekend. The seventh annual Ogdensburg GreenMarket will return to Library Park for the summer and fall season. The popular venue for locally grown produce and meats as well as crafts also will be open from 2 to 5 p.m.
25 years ago
May 11, 1998: Watertown officials could learn by this evening whether they can resume burning tons of tree limbs damaged by January’s ice storm. The city asked the state Department of Environmental Conservation to transfer its burn permit to the General Crushed Stone quarry in Pamelia. City crews had been using another Pamelia quarry for debris burning; until the operation flared out of control.
50 years ago
May 11, 1973: A crowd of 30 Martinsburg residents filled the town clerk’s office Wednesday evening at the town board meeting seeking answers to the dispute about the tree cutting in Whitaker Park. The residents mounted a telephone campaign protesting the removal of the trees as illegal and tragic.
75 years ago
May 11, 1948: More than $20,000 in real and personal property was left to friends and for charitable purposes under the will of Mrs. Anna Rumble, a former owner of what is now the Cummings jewelry store on State street. A trust fund of $2,000 will be set up so that $200 and the accumulated interest will be used at Christmas time to buy food, clothing, and toys for needy children in the county.
100 years ago
May 11, 1923: Carthage: J.D. Zeller-bach, vice president of the National Paper Products company, was in town several days this week in the interests of the company. Mr. Zellerbach left Wednesday for New York and several other cities.
125 years ago
May 11, 1898: Carthage: There is nothing new in regard to the First National bank. The long expected United States district attorney has not yet arrived unless her is parading in the guise of a Syracuse reporter. The figures have not materially changed. Those published in the Times on Monday night are substantially correct, other statements tot he contrary notwithstanding. The project of a new bank is receiving some little attention
150 years ago
May 11, 1873: Alexandria Bay: The month of May is fast changing the business on our noble river. Steamers and propellers have resumed their accustomed trips on this grand highway, which has not its equal in America for the clearness and purity of its waters.
The world
1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.
1998 – India conducts three underground atomic tests in Pokhran.
2013 – Fifty-two people are killed in a bombing in Reyhanlı, Turkey.
2014 – Fifteen people are killed and 46 injured in Kinshasa in a stampede caused by tear gas being thrown into soccer stands by police officers.
2016 – One hundred and ten people are killed in an ISIL bombing in Baghdad.
2022 – The Burmese military executes at least 37 villagers during the Mon Taing Pin massacre in Sagaing, Myanmar.
