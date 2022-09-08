Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 8, 2012: Potsdam businessman Cornelius J. “Con” Mahoney received conditional site plan approval for the future 141 Market Street location of Billy’s Deli. The site is the location of the former Tardelli’s Restaurant which closed in the spring 2011. Mahoney is updating the former restaurant with a drive-through window. The village planning board added plan requirements for signage and lighting.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1997: Malone resident Rudy D. Johnson, 47, is in the running to provide high-profile representation of the New York State Lottery. His wife entered him in the contest to replace the current public face of the lottery in “I want to be that Lotto Guy Contest.” Johnson, a New Jersey transplant to the North Country, is a regular at the Franklin County theater possessing a powerful voice and a big smile.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1972: A number of north country residents commented to The Times on the inclusion of the horoscope feature in the daily newspaper. “In light of the strong Biblical statements against astrology and the recent widespread growth of such evil practices, I strongly protest the printing of the horoscope.” Signed, Mrs. Merle Roggie, Croghan.
75 years ago
Sept. 8, 1947: WCBS New York television executive Milton Bacon addressed a joint meeting of the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs at the Hotel Woodruff. Bacon stressed the necessity of getting along with others as a tenet of modern life. He says that he gained insight from hearing a four-year-old girl say that “She scratched herself on the kitty,” as a statement of truth of taking ownership for one’s faults.
100 years ago
Sept. 8, 1922: DON’T WAIT FOR LENSES. M.S. Blodgett & Son’s Paddock Arcade complete optical plant enables them to furnish that lense or that pair of glasses in the quickest possible time.
125 years ago
Sept. 8, 1897: The Hermitage at Lake Bonaparte was the site of a theft of a historic boat which had been recovered from the bottom of the waterway. Thieves came under night’s cover to lay claim to the relic.
150 years ago
Sept. 7, 1872: Several light frosts are reported hereabouts, but not much damage has been done. Rains are showing a liveliness with their recent mixture of thunder and lightning.
The world
1888: In London, the body of Jack the Ripper’s second murder victim, Annie Chapman, is found.
1888: In England, the first six Football League matches are played.
1892: The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.
1900: Galveston hurricane: A powerful hurricane hits Galveston, Texas killing about 8,000 people.
1921: Margaret Gorman, a 16-year-old, wins the Atlantic City Pageant’s Golden Mermaid trophy; pageant officials later dubbed her the first Miss America.
1966: The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, “The Man Trap”.
1971: In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass.
1974: Watergate scandal: President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.
