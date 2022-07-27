Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 27, 2012: Several longtime residents of Cape Vincent who favor wind farm development have filed a defamation lawsuit against two local bloggers they claim have damaged their reputations by publishing false information about them. Two of the plantiffs contend information published about them cost them seats on the Town Council in last fall’s election. According to the suit, each maintains that his or her personal and civic reputation has been damaged by blog posts over their positions on wind power. The plantiffs maintain that they have “excellent personal, business and civic reputations” within the county.
25 years ago
July 27, 1997: More than two dozen Canton volunteer firefighters are looking to send a message by threatening to quit the force rather than give up their 1950s-era fire horn. In recent years, neighbors have complained about the piercing noise of the “enumerated fire horn” that repeats a code four times for each fire call and one sound for ambulance calls. Firefighters argue the device backs-up portable pagers.
50 years ago
July 27, 1972: Jefferson County identified an 8th case of rabies in the county. A cow that died on the property of Carl L. Durant, in the Town of Theresa was reported to the office of the Watertown district of the state health department by the Albany office. This death increased to 12 the total reported so far for the district. Four cases were developed in St. Lawrence County, while Lewis and Oswego county remain at zero.
75 years ago
July 26, 1947: Barney Balaban, with family ties in Westchester County and the president of Paramount Pictures, arrived in the Thousand Island region for a summer vacation. Balaban last vacationed here in 1945. He is presently on a cruise through Georgian Bay, Canada aboard his family yacht, “Judith.” Mr. Balban enjoyed a bass fishing trip in Reed’s Bay and reportedly enjoyed a fine haul. Balaban will return to Cape Vincent after the Georgian Bay cruise concludes. Balaban owns a chain of theaters in the Chicago area and has served as the Paramount Pictures, Inc. president since 1936.
100 years ago
July 27, 1922: Federal agents raided a Carthage home and seized 25 quarts of alcohol hidden under floorboards. Three jugs of wine were also discovered in the 5 A.M. search under the direction of Federal Agent Fred J. Stevens. Isaac Goldman, of 337 South Clinton street was arraigned in Watertown this morning and was later released under $1,000 bail pending an October grand jury appearance in Auburn. A warrant was issued for the raid based on the purchase of a gallon of alcohol for $14 on Wednesday by agent William F. Hannon. Goldman offered that he was a junkdealer by profession without any prior record of arrest.
125 years ago
July 27, 1897: A crowd of young men witnessed a rough and tumble fight in front of the Clayton opera house about 11:30 P,M, after the conclusion of entertainment there last night. The “scrap” between two boys named Johnson and McCaffrey lasted five to ten minutes before several pails of water were poured from open opera house windows located on an upper floor. The tussle continued until a patrolman came down the street leading to the fight’s conclusion and the crowd then melted away with promptness and unanimity.
150 years ago
July 27, 1872: Lost - Between the Kirby House, Court st. and the corner of Washington and Clinton streets, or in the Arcade, a pair of ladies linen Cuffs, trimmed with lace, and a pair of gold sleeve buttons. By leaving the articles at the Times office, the finder will be liberally rewarded.
The world
1789: The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established (it will be later renamed Department of State).
1919: The Chicago Race Riot erupts after a racial incident occurred on a South Side beach, leading to 38 fatalities and 537 injuries over a five-day period.
1921: Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.
1929: The Geneva Convention of 1929, dealing with treatment of prisoners-of-war, is signed by 53 nations.
1940: The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.
1974: Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.
1995: The Korean War Veterans Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
1996: In Atlanta, United States, a pipe bomb explodes at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics.
2002: Ukraine airshow disaster: A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter crashes during an air show at Lviv, Ukraine killing 77 and injuring more than 500 others, making it the deadliest air show disaster in history.
2005: After an incident during STS-114, NASA grounds the Space Shuttle, pending an investigation of the continuing problem with the shedding of foam insulation from the external fuel tank.
2007: “The Simpsons Movie” is released in theaters.
