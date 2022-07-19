Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 19, 2012: While Tuesday’s thunderstorm in Potsdam tore roofs off several buildings and cut power for thousands of residents, it was not a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. It’s what we call a ‘super cell,’ said Andy Nash, a NWS meteorologist working out of Burlington, Vt. “It almost has a life of its own and just keeps on going.”
25 years ago
July 19, 1997: Mr. and Mrs. Nagia Habeeb of Olmstead Drive, Watertown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a surprise dinner party at the Partridge Berry Inn. Mr. Habeeb, a U.S. Army veteran of WWII was a co-owner of Habeeb Brothers Red and White Store on Mill Street with his late brother George. He also was previously the proprietor of the American Hotel and Restaurant. Mrs. Habeeb is a homemaker.
50 years ago
July 19, 1972: The St. Lawrence plan of Reynolds Metals at Massena has started its two-year program for pollution control. The Bechtel Corporation has been engaged to do engineering and construction of the work on the project. Construction is expected to be completed in 1973.
75 years ago
July 19, 1947: The Watertown unit of the Immigration Border Patrol placed first in the district pistol meet held at the Morristown government range between teams from Ogdensburg, Clayton, Morristown, Massena and Watertown. Newman Guy scored 277 out of a possible 300 as part of the four-man Watertown team that includes William Kodl, William Herkness and Elmer Stark. The second place unit hailed from Ogdensburg.
100 years ago
July 19, 1922: Mrs. Lottie Brady Haller, of Lafargeville, wife of Frank Haller, was thrown over a fence when the horse behind which she was riding took fright. Also thrown from the horse rake was four-year-old Roscoe Haller. Mrs. Haller remains confined to bed after suffering bruises in the fall. The baby was not seriously injured. The horse may have been stung by an insect, causing it to run away from the scene.
125 years ago
July 19, 1897: The Press Association visited Watertown, describing the many handsome streets, business places and residences which pleased the members greatly. A favorable first impression of the community by the visitors included the presence of the city’s hospitable population. A dinner at the Woodruff House was a highlight of the visit. H.A Brockway, of the Watertown Daily Times, is the Association President.
150 years ago
July 19, 1872: According to telegrams, U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant will pay a visit to the Thousand Islands this week. The Thousand Islands region has been engulfed in a very contagious fever recently that has been described as not dangerous and has led for it to be coined “Thousand Islands Fever”.
The world
1701: Representatives of the Iroquois Confederacy sign the Nanfan Treaty, ceding a large territory north of the Ohio River to England.
1845: The last great fire to affect Manhattan begins early in the morning and is subdued that afternoon. The fire kills four firefighters and 26 civilians and destroys 345 buildings.
1848: A two-day Women’s Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls.
1870: Franco-Prussian War: France declares war on Prussia.
1900: The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.
1903: Maurice Garin wins the first Tour de France.
1943: During World War II, Rome is heavily bombed by more than 500 Allied aircraft, inflicting thousands of casualties.
1952: Opening of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.
1963: Joe Walker flies a North American X-15 to a record altitude of 347,800 feet on X-15 Flight 90. Exceeding an altitude of 100 km (328,084 feet), this flight qualifies as a human spaceflight under international convention.
1969: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.
1977: The world’s first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).[7]
1980: Opening of the Summer Olympics in Moscow.
1983: The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.
1992: A car bomb kills Judge Paolo Borsellino and five members of his escort.
1997: The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a ceasefire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.
2014: Gunmen in Egypt’s western desert province of New Valley Governorate attack a military checkpoint, killing at least 21 soldiers. Egypt reportedly declares a state of emergency on its border with Sudan.
