The north
10 years ago
Sept. 17, 2012: Town of Watertown Ambulance Service officials have accused Guilfoyle Ambulance of stealing about 25 percent of their calls, causing the nonprofit town squad to lose crucial revenues. David C. Roof, the town ambulance squad’s president, told the Watertown Town Board last week that Guilfoyle, a competitor, has somehow intercepted about 175 of this year’s ambulance calls for town residents. Guilfoyle denies the claims. “It’s disturbing to see a Guilfoyle ambulance parked along the road just waiting for a call,” Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said, blaming losses on the private service.
25 years ago
Sept. 17, 1997: The Village of Adams may declare a state of emergency over water supply shortage concerns. The village is served by four wells, two springs and a back-up spring. The reserve spring can only be used 10 hours each day because the water is not returning as fast as it is pumped out. “It’s reached the critical stage, it definitely has,” said Claud A. Curley, state Health Department district engineer.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1972: A new police speed-control device, called the speed-gun, will be exhibited at the Glen Park Municipal Building in a special police seminar. The speed-gun, a hand-held portable unit which can determine a vehicle’s exact speed instantly, operates at the flip of a trigger. The camera-shaped device emits a microwave which bounces off the vehicle and returns to the absorbing shield in the gun body.
75 years ago
Sept. 17, 1947: Ogdensburg Maples pitcher Bob Brown has received an offer from the Syracuse Nationals of the National Basketball League to play forward for them. The Port Jervis High school graduate played four years of basketball there and after graduating, played professionally with Carbondale, Pa., in the Eastern Penn circuit in 137 games last season. Brown will report following the Border League season.
100 years ago
Sept. 16, 1922: A former resident of Watertown and Canton has gone missing in Syracuse. Police in Watertown and Syracuse are searching for Allen L. Howard, aged 40 years, a vulcanizer, after he left his rooming house, to which he has not returned. A similar disappearance 3 years ago involved Howard. Upon his previous return, the missing man explained that illness, causing aphasia, was responsible.
125 years ago
Sept. 17, 1897: Watertown’s Cedar street is at the center of a lawsuit naming the city as a defendant by Charles Thomas. Thomas, a resident of Cedar street, alleges that in 1872 the city constructed the Cedar street sewer and other sewer systems that drained into it. By 1890, the capacity of the sewer was overtaxed, flooding the Thomas property. The lawsuit faults city sewer planning which continued to build out.
150 years ago
Sept. 17, 1872: Free clairvoyant examinations will be offered by Mrs. E.G. Dodge, Clairvoyant Physician, of Oswego, N.Y., currently of residence at the American Hotel, Watertown, for three days, on the 17th, 18th and 19th of September (business notice).
The world
1787: The U.S. Constitution is signed in Philadelphia.
1849: American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.
1920: The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Association in Canton, Ohio.
1939: World War II: The Soviet invasion of Poland begins.
1939: World War II: German submarine U-29 sinks the British aircraft carrier HMS Courageous.
1940: World War II: Due to setbacks in the Battle of Britain and approaching autumn weather, Hitler postpones Operation Sea Lion.
1944: World War II: Allied airborne troops parachute into the Netherlands as the “Market” half of Operation Market Garden.
1976: The Space Shuttle Enterprise is unveiled by NASA.
1978: The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.
1980: After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.
1983: Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.
1991: Estonia, North Korea, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia join the United Nations.
1991: The first version of the Linux kernel (0.01) is released to the Internet.
2011: Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.
2013: Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.