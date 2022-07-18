Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 18, 2012: Town of Fine officials instituted a ban on nonessential water uses and declared a state of emergency. The Star Lake Water System is experiencing low water pressure and, without enough water to meet maximum demand, residents are prohibited from watering their yards and washing their cars under the threat of a misdemeanor charge and a $250 fine.
25 years ago
July 18, 1997: Watertown City Comptroller James M. McCauley reported the city ended the 1996-97 fiscal year with $8,655,908 in sales tax revenue, an increase over the $8,421,349 collected for 1995-96. McCauley said income tax refund spending by residents and visitors may account for the increase.
50 years ago
July 18, 1972: The Institute on the American Indian Student in Higher Education was convened for the second consecutive year at St. Lawrence University. Dr. Sol Tax, anthropologist and scholar, addressed the institute staff members, including Arthur Einhorn (Jefferson Community College), Chief Lawrence Lazore and Mrs. Minerva White (St. Regis Mohawk Tribe).
75 years ago
July 18, 1947: Contributions of $9,900 were made to the Edward John Noble Hospital in Gouverneur to build and equip three patient units in the facility. The Dodds families of Gouverneur and Beverly Hills, CA contributed $4,500 of the building fund advancement in memory of the late Vincent G. Dodds of California.
100 years ago
July 18, 1922: Westville was the scene of a horse versus automobile chase in Franklin County as NYSP Troop B Capt. Broadfield and Sheriff Steenbridge on an automobile patrol came across a horse-drawn wagon filled with forty-eight quarts of Canadian beer and 12 quarts of Port Wine being illegally imported into the North Country by two male suspects. The suspects then made for the border in haste but were soon overtaken by the law enforcement motorized horsepower just yards short of the international boundary. The Volstead Act violation resulted in the arrest of Allen Donnelly of Malone and George Huto of Westville.
125 years ago
July 18, 1897: The Watertown Heights baseball team issued a challenge to any junior ball team in the United States to try conclusions with them. Fred Merritt of Main Street, Watertown is the club manager of the Heights and their standing offer of victory over their opposition.
150 years ago
July 18, 1872: ICE! ICE! ICE! All wanting ice of the Best Quality, the coming season, will please leave their orders at C.A Nott’s. Signed by W.A. Clark, successor to T.F. Tuttle, of Watertown.
The world
1862: First ascent of Dent Blanche, one of the highest summits in the Alps.
1870: The First Vatican Council decrees the dogma of papal infallibility.
1872: The Ballot Act 1872 in the United Kingdom introduced the requirement that parliamentary and local government elections be held by secret ballot.[11]
1942: World War II: During the Beisfjord massacre in Norway, 15 Norwegian paramilitary guards help members of the SS to kill 288 political prisoners from Yugoslavia.
1966: Human spaceflight: Gemini 10 is launched from Cape Kennedy on a 70-hour mission that includes docking with an orbiting Agena target vehicle.
1966: A racially charged incident in a bar sparks the six-day Hough riots in Cleveland, Ohio; 1,700 Ohio National Guard troops intervene to restore order.
1968: Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.
11992: A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.
1994: Rwandan genocide: The Rwandan Patriotic Front takes control of Gisenyi and north western Rwanda, forcing the interim government into Zaire and ending the genocide.
2012: At least seven people are killed and 32 others are injured after a bomb explodes on an Israeli tour bus at Burgas Airport, Bulgaria.
2013: The Government of Detroit, with up to $20 billion in debt, files for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
2014: The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant requires Christians to either accept dhimmi status, emigrate from ISIL lands, or be killed.
2019: A man sets fire to an anime studio in Fushimi-ku, Kyoto, Japan, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens of others.
