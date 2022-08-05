Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
August 5, 2012: Soldiers at Fort Drum fired a 155mm round from the M777 howitizer in exercises held on the base artillery range. The post last used weapons of that size in 2003, before the weapon type was re-housed at another Army installation. The firing of each of the nine-gun battery results in a hole being dug under each of the howitizer’s foundation that is three-feet deep. Canadian military troops were also on hand for the demonstration.
25 years ago
August 5, 1997: Off-Track Betting parlors are losing money at locations in Ogdensburg, Massena, and Gouverneur and the financial trend has resulted in an investigation by the N.Y. Racing and Wagering Board. The OTB board of directors has been notified of the action, which includes stated concerns of the recruitment and hiring of employees with questionable backgrounds, as well as potential conflicts of interest.
50 years ago
August 5, 1972: Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation is generating more electrical energy than in the past due to the heavy rains resulting in enlarged stream flows. Production at some electrical generation stations almost doubled from previous marks despite heavy rains rushing over dams and spillways in unprecedented volume. The deluge is also putting a strain on some equipment which has been taken out of service.
75 years ago
August 5, 1947: St. Mary’s Parochial school and convent in Clayton suffered $100,000 in damage after a fire swept through the structure. Ten sisters of the Holy Cross were driven from their residence while the fire was fought for over three hours. Five volunteer fire companies participated in the emergency response including Clayton, Black River, Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent and Lafargeville. The fire briefly threatened the nearby St. Mary’s church.
100 years ago
August 5, 1922: Berry contamination by farm spraying solution has been noted with incidents in Ogdensburg and Watertown recorded as medical incidents. Further examination of the food handling shows some regional farmers using an arsenic-based solution on huckleberry bushes to kill insects. The fruits should be carefully washed prior to consumption on the best of days and not just due to the public health concerns.
125 years ago
August 5, 1897: Grindstone Island is hosting the American Canoe association annual meeting this year. The meeting enrollment is said to be unusually large at this time with the camp mess being served in a large tent. The group met in the same place last year. It was formed in 1880 with an original intent to base its headquarters in Lake George, which would host the annual event there. The group later split into two divisions in 1886 and by 1890 claimed upward of 150 local clubs with the canoe more popular than ever as a pastime and hobby.
150 years ago
August 5, 1872: President Grant at Alexandria bay. The Sunday services on Pullman’s Island were very interesting, and there was a large attendance. President Grant, Gen. Sheridan, Gen. Porter and other prominent generals were also in attendance. There is a general reception to-day on the Island from ten o’clock until one. The President and Gen. Sheridan will leave here on Wednesday morning for Ogdensburg, by the Montreal boat.
The world
1914: In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.
1926: Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.
1957: American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage “baby-boomers” by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.
1962: Apartheid: Nelson Mandela is jailed. He would not be released until 1990.
1962: American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.
1963: Cold War: The United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union sign the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
1964: Vietnam War: Operation Pierce Arrow: American aircraft from carriers USS Ticonderoga and USS Constellation bomb North Vietnam in retaliation for strikes against U.S. destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin.
1965: The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 begins as Pakistani soldiers cross the Line of Control dressed as locals.
1974: Watergate scandal: President Richard Nixon, under orders of the US Supreme Court, releases the “Smoking Gun” tape, recorded on June 23, 1972, clearly revealing his actions in covering up and interfering investigations into the break-in. His political support vanishes completely.
1981: President Ronald Reagan fires 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers who ignored his order for them to return to work.
