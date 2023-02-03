Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 3, 2013: Potsdam: Learning how to make oxen pull their weight (and more) was the theme of the day Saturday at a workshop teaching the ins and outs of using cattle for hauling.
25 years ago
Feb. 3, 1998: Almost one-third of the Watertown market tuned in to country music on WFRY-FM, three times more than the audience for runner-up WBDR-FM, a top-40 hits station, the radio ratings show. WFRY, or Froggy 97, the country music station that has its announcers take frog-related names, captured 31.3 percent of the overall audience for Jefferson County.
50 years ago
Feb. 3, 1973: Three customs officers at the Thousand Islands port of entry received service awards from District Director W. Richard Nystrom at ceremonies held at the Thousand Islands Port director’s offices this past week.
75 years ago
Feb. 3, 1948: Lowville: A total of 7,824 hunting and fishing licenses, a decrease of 55 from 1946 figures, was sold by Lewis County Clerk Peter Ulrich during 1947. The 1947 figure, which includes both resident and non-resident licenses, amounted to 411,848.89 in fees, while fees collected for 1946 totaled $12,473.55. Free licenses for hunting and fishing totaling 56 were issued to men over 70, in accordance with state law.
100 years ago
Feb. 3, 1923: Officials of the Algonquin Paper Corporation stated today that the size of the paper making machine being built by Watertown for the new mill will be 204 inches in width, the size having been increased since the equipment was originally planned. This will be the largest paper making machine in Northern New York and one of the three or four largest in the United States.
125 years ago
Feb. 3, 1898: Watertown: A strictly wholesale fruit house will be opened in this city April 1 at the store now occupied by Lafave Bros. in the McComer & Felt block on our Court Street. James Calen, who will have charge of the business is well and favorably known throughout Northern New York.
150 years ago
Feb. 3, 1873: Some eight or ten jolly fellows were at the depot this morning to see the new mail car, which it was said would make its first trip from Rome to Ogdensburg this morning. The train was over an hour late and they all very patiently waited for the coming sight. At last the train rolled up to the depot, but alas! no new car was to be seen. Of course all were very much disappointed, say nothing of the cigars that were lost by those who bet the car would come.
The world
1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.
1917 – World War I: The American entry into World War I begins when diplomatic relations with Germany are severed due to its unrestricted submarine warfare.
1933 – Adolf Hitler announces that the expansion of Lebensraum into Eastern Europe, and its ruthless Germanisation, are the ultimate geopolitical objectives of Nazi foreign policy.
1943 – The SS Dorchester is sunk by a German U-boat. Only 230 of 902 men aboard survive.
1944 – World War II: During the Gilbert and Marshall Islands campaign, U.S. Army and Marine forces seize Kwajalein Atoll from the defending Japanese garrison.
1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson are killed in a plane crash along with the pilot near Clear Lake, Iowa, an event later known as The Day the Music Died.
1966 – The Soviet Union’s Luna 9 becomes the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon, and the first spacecraft to take pictures from the surface of the Moon.
1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
1998 – Cavalese cable car disaster: A United States military pilot causes the death of 20 people when his low-flying plane cuts the cable of a cable-car near Trento, Italy.
2007 – A Baghdad market bombing kills at least 135 people and injures a further 339.
2014 – Two people are shot and killed and 29 students are taken hostage at a high school in Moscow, Russia.
