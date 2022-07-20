Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 20, 2012: A city south of the equator could provide lessons for Massena as it attempts to redevelop the G.M. Powertrain site, according to Mayor James F. Hidy. Hidy spoke of Manaus, Brazil as a model corporate haven for nearly 600 companies located there. “How do 600-plus companies end up in Brazil?” he asked. “To compare Massena and New York state to what they’re doing in Brazil, that’s a tough issue,” Legislator Anthony Arquiett said.
25 years ago
July 20, 1997: More than 40 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Ives Street in Watertown spent Saturday clearing the Huntingtonville Rural Cemetery, a forgotten burial site off outer Huntington. It is a final resting place of ancestors of some who in the 1830s and 1840s made the long, arduous journey west across the rugged U.S. countryside during an era of persecution. Smaller branches of the church, including those in Lowville, Pulaski, and Carthage, were also doing volunteer projects, said Bishop William Bescher.
50 years ago
July 20, 1972: Dr. John R. Schlieder, 7626 State Street, Lowville, is a patient in the Mercy Hospital after suffering a severe injury to the right eye while playing softball. Dr. Schlieder was playing with the Presbyterian Church team when he was hit in the eye by a thrown ball. He suffered a ruptured blood vessel behind the eye and will be forced to lie quietly for some time. His wife said his condition improved.
75 years ago
July 19, 1947: In Potsdam, Maxine La Vean, eight-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred La Vean of Buffalo received a slight injury to her back when she fell from a swing at Hazard playground. An ambulance was summoned and the child removed to the Potsdam hospital. The girl together with her mother, is in Potsdam on two weeks’ visit to the child’s grandfather, Joseph Greenwood, 24 Francis Street.
100 years ago
July 20, 1922: Motor accidents mar parade in Ogdensburg. None of them prove to be serious, however. While the Pythian parade was passing through Ford street a car backed into James McKinley’s machine in front of the Frank store and broke the rear fender and lights. As Spencer Merry was driving down the Daniels hill near the Pythian home, his car skidded. This mishap was witnessed by Chief of Police McCormick.
125 years ago
July 20, 1897: A gang of illegal fishermen visited Rodman. The game constable seeks information which will lead to their identification and punishment. Between midnight and one o’clock on Sunday morning a party of minnow netters were seen netting in a stocked trout stream. They had a double wagon and several cans and barrels, and went north and got out of town. The near horse had very large feet.
150 years ago
July 20, 1872: A party of twelve gentlemen of this city sent a committee to Alexandria yesterday to purchase one of those fine islands in that vicinity. A purchase was made of “Old Picnic Island,” about two miles distant from Alexandria, down the river, commanding a fine view and is exceedingly pleasant in every way. It compromises several acres, is well shaded, and suitable buildings will be erected thereon.
The world
1831: Seneca and Shawnee people agree to relinquish their land in western Ohio for 60,000 acres west of the Mississippi River.
1848: The first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls a two-day event, concludes.
1864: American Civil War: Battle of Peachtree Creek: Near Atlanta, Georgia, Confederate forces led by General John Bell Hood unsuccessfully attack Union troops under General William T. Sherman.
1900: An airship designed and constructed by Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin of Germany made its first flight near Friedrichshafen.
1903: The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.
1969: Apollo program: Apollo 11’s crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon.
1976: The American Viking 1 lander successfully lands on Mars.
1977: The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.
1977: The Johnstown flood of 1977 kills 84 people and causes millions of dollars in damages.
1989: Burma’s ruling junta puts opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.
1997: The fully restored USS Constitution (a.k.a. Old Ironsides) celebrates its 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years.
1999: The Chinese Communist Party begins a persecution campaign against Falun Gong, arresting thousands nationwide.
2005: The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.
2012: James Holmes opened fire at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., killing 12 and injuring 70 others.
2015: The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.
2017: O. J. Simpson is granted parole to be released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas.
2021: American businessman Jeff Bezos flys to space aboard New Shepard NS-16 operated by his Private spaceflight company Blue Origin.
