Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 17, 2013: Watertown Noon Rotary Club members and supporters aim to help eradicate polio one lap at a time. From 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, club members invite anyone to participate in their second annual Rotary Global Swimarathon.
25 years ago
Feb. 17, 1998: Municipal officers in Lewis County are set to reopen the question of whether the county should begin sending sales tax revenue to towns. Such payments could reduce the property tax burdens in town budgets, and proponents note towns already pay costs of assessing tax collecting and even of the snowmobile trail signs that benefit the county.
50 years ago
Feb. 17, 1973: Sackets Harbor: Political action in preparation for the annual village election on March 20 begins here next week with the scheduling of the Democratic and Republican causus meetings. G.O.P. voters will hold their caucus Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building. Village Democrats have set their causus for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
75 years ago
Feb. 17, 1948: Lowville: A masquerade skating party has been added as a special feature in the skating carnival to be held this Saturday. The masquerade party will be held Saturday night at 8 at thte village skating rink. There will be a grand march on skates and contests of skill.
100 years ago
Feb. 17, 1923: Eleven carloads of coal for Watertown in Friday’s arrival. Dealers optimistic now over outlook. Believe receipts will be continous until famine broken.
125 years ago
Feb. 17, 1898: Pamelia: A fine large deer, coming from the east, crossed the road just below the village here, stopping to drink in the creek, then leaped it, and ran up over the hills, pursued by hounds.
150 years ago
Feb. 17, 1873: Henry Bailey, Esq, of Lorraine, Post office address, Adams; and Milton Converse, Esq, of North Watertown, have been appointed and confirmed as Loan Commissioners for Jefferson County.
The world
1964 – In Wesberry v. Sanders the Supreme Court of the United States rules that congressional districts have to be approximately equal in population.
1965 – Project Ranger: The Ranger 8 probe launches on its mission to photograph the Mare Tranquillitatis region of the Moon in preparation for the manned Apollo missions. Mare Tranquillitatis or the “Sea of Tranquility” would become the site chosen for the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
1969 – American aquanaut Berry L. Cannon dies of carbon dioxide poisoning while attempting to repair a leak in the SEALAB III underwater habitat. The SEALAB project was subsequently abandoned.
1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.
1980 – First winter ascent of Mount Everest by Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy.
1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.
2008 – Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.
2011 – Arab Spring: Libyan protests against Muammar Gaddafi’s regime begin.
2011 – Arab Spring: In Bahrain, security forces launch a deadly pre-dawn raid on protesters in Pearl Roundabout in Manama; the day is locally known as Bloody Thursday.
2015 – Eighteen people are killed and 78 injured in a stampede at a Mardi Gras parade in Haiti.
2016 – Military vehicles explode outside a Turkish Armed Forces barracks in Ankara, Turkey, killing at least 29 people and injuring 61 others.
