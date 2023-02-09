The north
10 years ago
Feb. 10, 2013: Canton: Maybe they should call it “Frozen Feet.” Almost 100 runners, walkers, joggers and stumblers participated in the third leg of the Frozen Foot race series, braving 12-degree temperatures and a slick, snowy road surface to continue a 35-year tradition.
25 years ago
Feb. 10, 1998: Canton: Fluoride may be the backbone of a preventive dental program, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants it in the water. The benefits of fluoride as a preventer of tooth decay were not eroded at an informational hearing Monday night, but its potential for problems concerns some residents.
50 years ago
Feb. 10, 1973: Plans for the 1973 hollyberry benefit were discussed at the Wednesday night meeting of the auxiliary of Lewis County General Hospital, Mrs. Bette Schoff, president, presiding. A special event will be a bridge luncheon and new feature will be a men’s booth.
75 years ago
Feb. 10, 1948: The town of Champion has collected in the five weeks since the first of the year 75 percent of the total town and county tax levy for the fiscal year 1948, Edward L. Outerson, town tax collection, reported today. Of $73,000 total, nearly $55,000 has been received.
100 years ago
Feb. 10, 1923: An enjoyable program has been arranged for the Parent-Teacher Association meeting to be held at West Carthage school. The meeting will be known as Men’s night but a few women have also been requested to take part in the program. The principal speaker of the evening is Attorney Charles E. Norris, who will speak on “How to be a Father to Your Boy.”
125 years ago
Feb. 10, 1898: Potsdam: Prof. Scott, of the Clarkson School of Technology, has consented to take a class in gymnastics in the gymnasium of the Potsdam Athletic Association. The classes are free to any member of the association desiring to join. Prof. Scott is a thorough instructor in gymnastics, having been a member of the Oberiln college athletic team and an instructor in that school.
150 years ago
Feb. 10, 1873: A party of Watertown ladies and gentlemen will visit Utica on Tuesday evening to see and hear Joe Jefferson. Why couldn’t Joe come up to Watertown and see the party. It would save expense.
The world
1906 – HMS Dreadnought, the first of a revolutionary new breed of battleships, is christened.
1933 – In round 13 of a boxing match at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Primo Carnera knocks out Ernie Schaaf. Schaaf dies four days later.
1940 – The Soviet Union begins mass deportations of Polish citizens from occupied eastern Poland to Siberia.
1947 – The Paris Peace Treaties are signed by Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Finland and the Allies of World War II.
1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified. It states: In case of the removal of the president from office or of his death or resignation, the vice president shall become president.
1972 – Ras Al Khaimah joins the United Arab Emirates, now making up seven emirates.
1984 – Kenyan soldiers kill an estimated 5000 ethnic Somali Kenyans in the Wagalla massacre.
1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee, becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.
1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.
2009 – The communications satellites Iridium 33 and Kosmos 2251 collide in orbit, destroying both.
2013 – Thirty-six people are killed and 39 others are injured in a stampede in Allahabad, India, during the Kumbh Mela festival.
2018 – Nineteen people are killed and 66 injured when a Kowloon Motor Bus double decker on route 872 in Hong Kong overturns.
2021 – The traditional Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is canceled for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
