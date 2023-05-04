Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 4, 2013: St. Lawrence County legislators are considering using up to $60,000 in unallocated tribal compact funds to help Waddington host the Bassmaster Elite Series because the tournament could become a boon to the local economy.
25 years ago
May 4, 1998: Watertown could be cleaned up just in time for summer. The Watertown City Council may settle tonight on a plan to dispose of oversized trash items from January’s ice storm by next month. If the weather cooperates, the city projects it could also be done with its cleanup of ice storm damaged tree debris by mid-June.
50 years ago
May 4, 1973: The Jefferson County A.B.C. Board, by resolution has authorized the continuance of extended hours for the sale of alcoholic beverages in bars, restaurants, and beer in grocery and drug stores to a closing time of 2 a.m. Package stores are not included in the extension, as they have a state-mandated midnight limit on sales.
75 years ago
May 4, 1948: The West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a dance Friday evening between 9 and 1 in the West Carthage village hall as a house warming for the new firemen’s recreation room which was completed during the past week.
100 years ago
May 4, 1923: Gouverneur: Nearly nine thousand dollars will be expended this year by the town of Gouverneur in the building and improving of the roads. An average of $20 a mile for each of the 117 miles of road in the town will be used in general repair work. About $6,500 will be spent in resurfacing and rebuilding three roads.
125 years ago
May 4, 1898: Felts Mills: A pleasant surprise party was given Mr. Mrs. William Denny last Wednesday evening. Games and dancing were indulged in until a late hour, when all returned home, having enjoyed a delightful evening.
150 years ago
May 4, 1873: Since the completion of the Theresa railroad, merchants find it much more convenient than formerly sent their teams to Evans Mills.
The world
1927 – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is incorporated.
1932 – In Atlanta, mobster Al Capone begins serving an eleven-year prison sentence for tax evasion.
1946 – In San Francisco Bay, U.S. Marines from the nearby Treasure Island Naval Base stop a two-day riot at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Five people are killed in the riot.
1959 – The 1st Grammy Awards are held.
1961 – American civil rights movement: The “Freedom Riders” begin a bus trip through the South.
1970 – The Ohio National Guard, sent to Kent State University after disturbances in the city of Kent the weekend before, opens fire killing four unarmed students and wounding nine others. The students were protesting the Cambodian Campaign of the United States and South Vietnam.
1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Former White House aide Oliver North is convicted of three crimes and acquitted of nine other charges. The convictions are later overturned on appeal.
1994 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat sign a peace accord, granting self-rule in the Gaza Strip and Jericho.
1998 – A federal judge in Sacramento, California, gives “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.
2000 – Ken Livingstone becomes the first Mayor of London (an office separate from that of the Lord Mayor of London).
2002 – 103 people are killed and 51 are injured in a plane crash near Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Nigeria.
2007 – Greensburg, Kansas is almost completely destroyed by a 1.7-mile wide EF5 tornado. It was the first-ever tornado to be rated as such with the new Enhanced Fujita scale.
2014 – Three people are killed and 62 injured in a pair of bombings on buses in Nairobi, Kenya.
2019 – The inaugural all-female motorsport series, W Series, takes place at Hockenheimring. The race was won by Jamie Chadwick, who would go on to become the inaugural season’s champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.